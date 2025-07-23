Kaitlan Collins' Questions Send Karoline Leavitt Into A Tailspin & Everyone's Piling On
The nasty feud between Karoline Leavitt and CNN's Kaitlan Collins has been brewing for quite some time, and what happened at the latest White House press briefing surely isn't going to prompt them to bury the hatchet. Collins' questions to Leavitt earned the quintessential Leavitt response: hostile obfuscation. And, folks online aren't having it. We definitely don't imagine Leavitt will be forgiving her CNN nemesis for this one anytime soon.
United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard joined Leavitt for her July 23 press briefing, which gave the press secretary something she doesn't typically have at her disposal while talking to the press: someone to direct her attention to for scoffs and eye rolls. When Collins asked Gabbard a question, Leavitt was already visibly fuming before stepping out of the way to let her colleague take the podium. During Collins' questions to Gabbard, Leavitt let out a small laugh and stared Gabbard down while shaking her head petulantly. Leavitt appeared desperate to take the podium back throughout Gabbard's answer and seemed ready to burst with anger when it was her turn to speak. She then took one of the most popular pages from the Trump administration's playbook, immediately blaming the press for the issues in question. " ... The people in this room ... constantly try to sow distrust and chaos amongst the president's cabinet, and it is not working," Leavitt said, while talking over Collins when she attempted to interject, per X, formerly known as Twitter.
Netizens are ripping Karoline Leavitt to shreds after her latest press briefing
The rumors that Karoline Leavitt will ban Kaitlan Collins from press briefings just might come true once Leavitt sees that their latest heated exchange isn't helping her reputation. In the comment sections on clips of Leavitt taking the podium, many folks commented on the press secretary's seemingly visible anger. "Rough afternoon for @PressSec. She was spitting mad," one X-user wrote. "She was shaking she was so p***ed ... " noted another. One user surmised, "With how upset Karoline Leavitt got I would say there must be some validity to Collins question."
Other netizens took note of the unprofessional nature of Leavitt's response. "[Leavitt] constantly talks like a teenager who's been caught in a lie," one noted. Another commenter wrote, "I'm surprised no one yelled 'cat fight!' I feel like that's where these meetings are now." And, there is at least one netizen who is getting a kick out of just how much the press asking questions seems to provoke the person whose job it is to answer the press' questions, writing, "Kkkaroline sees Kaitlin in her nightmares and I love it." As the Trump administration comes under increasing fire, it's no surprise that Leavitt is feeling the heat. Still, based on the overwhelming online reaction to her behavior, she may want to work on her poker face before the next press briefing.