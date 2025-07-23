Kaitlan Collins' Questions Send Karoline Leavitt Into A Tailspin & Everyone's Piling On

The nasty feud between Karoline Leavitt and CNN's Kaitlan Collins has been brewing for quite some time, and what happened at the latest White House press briefing surely isn't going to prompt them to bury the hatchet. Collins' questions to Leavitt earned the quintessential Leavitt response: hostile obfuscation. And, folks online aren't having it. We definitely don't imagine Leavitt will be forgiving her CNN nemesis for this one anytime soon.

United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard joined Leavitt for her July 23 press briefing, which gave the press secretary something she doesn't typically have at her disposal while talking to the press: someone to direct her attention to for scoffs and eye rolls. When Collins asked Gabbard a question, Leavitt was already visibly fuming before stepping out of the way to let her colleague take the podium. During Collins' questions to Gabbard, Leavitt let out a small laugh and stared Gabbard down while shaking her head petulantly. Leavitt appeared desperate to take the podium back throughout Gabbard's answer and seemed ready to burst with anger when it was her turn to speak. She then took one of the most popular pages from the Trump administration's playbook, immediately blaming the press for the issues in question. " ... The people in this room ... constantly try to sow distrust and chaos amongst the president's cabinet, and it is not working," Leavitt said, while talking over Collins when she attempted to interject, per X, formerly known as Twitter.