Pam Bondi's Striped Tim Burton Cosplay Has To Stop

Pam Bondi is a good example of why earning your stripes isn't always a good thing. We hoped something would change when Bondi wore this cheap-looking white striped suit that gave off Shein instead of sophisticated, but we pretty much wrote her off after seeing Bondi in her puffy pastel suit that looked like it was stitched from her grandmother's quilt. However, her stylized suits have become one of her most frequent and noticeable fashion fails. She even wore a pin-striped black blazer during a confirmation hearing she attended before being officially sworn in as the U.S. Attorney General. We couldn't ignore how much it looked like the blazer she rocked in her pic with Marjorie Taylor Greene.

However, the 'fit was derided with jokes online, and perhaps deservedly so. "The highlight for me was how she dressed like Lady Gaga in the pin-striped suit, spider eyelashes and blond," one poster quipped on Threads. Another Threads user called out the outfit's lack of professionalism. "Is it just me, or did Pam Bondi look a little too casual at her hearing in that open-necked shirt under a too-big suit jacket?" they wrote. Others joked that Bondi looked like a mob boss in the suit, but not everyone considered that a bad thing. When Bondi and her outfit were posted on X, she received a lot of compliments for her unique style. "Pinstripes are fire," one user even commented.