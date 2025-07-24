Meghan Markle's Phony Q&A Interview Has Critics Putting Her On Blast

In the years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from their royal roles, the couple has taken multiple opportunities to share their views in front of the camera, with interviews that have often divided audiences. So, when Meghan joined podcaster Emma Grede for a 90-minute conversation in June 2025, it opened the door for scornful reactions. The duchess' comments made waves even before the show dropped, when a preview clip proved Meghan couldn't let go of the past as she asserted people haven't been honest about her. To promote the full-length interview, Grede also released a short video Q&A on Instagram. The podcaster posted her questions as text and Meghan addressed her answers directly to the camera. Although there were some positive reactions, the post racked up some harsh criticism.

"For a thick skinned actress, she took offence so easily at anything and everything in the UK," remarked one poster. Some viewers saw an opportunity to reference Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle. Others simply dismissed Meghan's responses as lackluster, writing, "These were some pretty shallow answers."

While Meghan didn't have the time to go in-depth for the quick Q&A, she received similar criticism during the 90-minute discussion. Royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield took particular issue with Grede's question: "If you could rewrite your public narrative from scratch, is there anything that you would do differently?" Schofield was disappointed that Meghan put the onus on other people's actions rather than her own.