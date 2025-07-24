Lara Trump's Latest Career Flop Is Another Sign Donald's Power Is Waning
After rumors that Lara Trump would be pursuing a Senate seat circulated for months, she is officially out of the race. This comes as quite a surprise, since just recently, her father-in-law Donald Trump said, "She's a great person. Lara Trump, I mean, that would always be my first choice," per Newsweek. So, from the sound of it, Lara's decision is likely another in a recent string of very public disappointments for the controversial president. And, for Donald, this news could be even worse than that; it may indicate that he no longer has the power he once did.
On July 24, Lara took to both Instagram and X to let the world know that she will not be going after the North Carolina Senate seat that will soon be left open by Republican Senator Thom Tillis. "After much consideration and heartfelt discussions with my family, friends, and supporters, I have decided not to pursue the United States Senate seat in North Carolina at this time," Lara wrote. She went on to say that she is "deeply grateful for the encouragement and support I have received from the people of my home state whom I love so much," adding, "While I am not running in this election, my passion for Making America Great Again burns brightly, and I look forward to the future, wherever that leads." Despite making the formal announcement, Lara didn't give any detail about why exactly she won't be pursuing the seat.
For Lara Trump's announcement, timing may be everything
It's difficult to ignore the timing of Lara Trump's announcement and what it may indicate. On one hand, recent reports have claimed that RNC chair Michael Whatley will be going for the Senate seat, which could have influenced her decision. On the other hand, Lara has the last name Trump. And, while that made her a shoo-in for the gig before, it's now a bit of an elephant in the room. Between all the drama surrounding Donald Trump's long history with Jeffrey Epstein that has him losing some of his die-hard supporters to the now-viral "South Park" episode that likely brought him even closer to his biggest crash out ever, things aren't looking particularly good for the president at the moment.
While Lara didn't elaborate on why she won't be attempting to join the Senate, she did note that "heartfelt discussions with [her] family, friends, and supporters" led to her decision. Surely some of those people have information about the goings-on with Donald that the public doesn't. And, the notion that this doesn't feel like a good time for Lara to pursue a Senate seat likely means that behind-the-scenes, Donald's influence and reputation appear even flimsier than they do to the public. And, that's saying something.