Lara Trump's Latest Career Flop Is Another Sign Donald's Power Is Waning

After rumors that Lara Trump would be pursuing a Senate seat circulated for months, she is officially out of the race. This comes as quite a surprise, since just recently, her father-in-law Donald Trump said, "She's a great person. Lara Trump, I mean, that would always be my first choice," per Newsweek. So, from the sound of it, Lara's decision is likely another in a recent string of very public disappointments for the controversial president. And, for Donald, this news could be even worse than that; it may indicate that he no longer has the power he once did.

On July 24, Lara took to both Instagram and X to let the world know that she will not be going after the North Carolina Senate seat that will soon be left open by Republican Senator Thom Tillis. "After much consideration and heartfelt discussions with my family, friends, and supporters, I have decided not to pursue the United States Senate seat in North Carolina at this time," Lara wrote. She went on to say that she is "deeply grateful for the encouragement and support I have received from the people of my home state whom I love so much," adding, "While I am not running in this election, my passion for Making America Great Again burns brightly, and I look forward to the future, wherever that leads." Despite making the formal announcement, Lara didn't give any detail about why exactly she won't be pursuing the seat.