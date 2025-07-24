Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos' France Getaway Was A Fashion Disaster Better Fit For A Funeral
Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos have continued their European adventures after a lavish Venetian wedding last month. The newlyweds stopped in the South of France Wednesday during the next leg of their honeymoon. Paparazzi caught the couple hand-in-hand as they walked along a dock, before stepping onto a dinghy and driving away from the shore (via Instagram). Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos certainly have a weird take on boating attire. The Amazon founder looked like he was still wearing the base of his suit from his wedding — minus his slides — while his wife looks like she's ready to mourn (maybe her relationship, since there are already signs their marriage won't last). Plus, Lauren took the oversized trend a little too literally, nearly tripping over her long, black maxi skirt and casting a shadow over St. Tropez with her comically ginormous sun hat.
Others had a different take on the pair's style. Instagrammers mused that Lauren and Jeff looked as if they were celebrating Halloween, with one writing, "My husband just said, 'does she thinks [sic] she's Wednesday Addams?'" Another commented: "Money doesn't buy class. Cruella de Ville [sic] chic." The consensus is that the former journalist would rather raid a witch's closet than cater to the usual summertime pastels. Labor Day came early this year; white pants are not in the honeymoon wardrobe.
Sánchez's shockingly sheer St. Tropez outfit left little to the imagination
While out on the town with her hubby Wednesday night, Lauren Sánchez Bezos left her bra at home, stepping out in a sheer, leopard print maxi dress (via Instagram). The thin straps of the dress crossed in the back, balancing the backless style of the dress. One wrong move and those straps were going to snap, revealing more of Lauren than France was probably anticipating. She paired the look with black underwear and toeless black heels. Her husband went in a different direction, sporting a blue velour, open-collar polo, black slacks, and teal-colored shoes.
Once again, Lauren's over-the-top style is giving MAGA housewife. On the other hand, with Jeff Bezos' recent looks, you would never know he was a billionaire. Their wedding was even worse; the matrimonial weekend was a who's who of the worst-dressed stars in Hollywood. Lauren's rib-crackingly snug pre-ceremony dress wasn't even the tip of the iceberg. Leonardo DiCaprio's baseball cap was so tacky it was almost offensive, while Khloe Kardashian's bubblegum pink ensemble was more appropriate for vaudeville than a summer wedding.