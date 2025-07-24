Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos' France Getaway Was A Fashion Disaster Better Fit For A Funeral

Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos have continued their European adventures after a lavish Venetian wedding last month. The newlyweds stopped in the South of France Wednesday during the next leg of their honeymoon. Paparazzi caught the couple hand-in-hand as they walked along a dock, before stepping onto a dinghy and driving away from the shore (via Instagram). Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos certainly have a weird take on boating attire. The Amazon founder looked like he was still wearing the base of his suit from his wedding — minus his slides — while his wife looks like she's ready to mourn (maybe her relationship, since there are already signs their marriage won't last). Plus, Lauren took the oversized trend a little too literally, nearly tripping over her long, black maxi skirt and casting a shadow over St. Tropez with her comically ginormous sun hat.

Others had a different take on the pair's style. Instagrammers mused that Lauren and Jeff looked as if they were celebrating Halloween, with one writing, "My husband just said, 'does she thinks [sic] she's Wednesday Addams?'" Another commented: "Money doesn't buy class. Cruella de Ville [sic] chic." The consensus is that the former journalist would rather raid a witch's closet than cater to the usual summertime pastels. Labor Day came early this year; white pants are not in the honeymoon wardrobe.