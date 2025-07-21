Lauren Sánchez Bezos Takes Her Tuned-Up Look One Step Farther (& It's Giving MAGA Housewife)

At this point, we all recognize the quintessential MAGA look. From TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend, to over-the-top plastic surgery, and long, blonde locks, ladies who love Donald Trump often seem to adopt a similar aesthetic. Lauren Sánchez Bezos' sculpted face has been giving uncanny valley vibes a lot as of late, and now, she appears to be hopping on the blonde train, as well.

It's possible that the motivation behind Lauren's hair makeover goes deeper than simply responding to recent criticism of her looks. Lauren's post-wedding rebrand made her Jeff Bezos romance look like a publicity stunt and was certainly eyebrow-raising. Not only did she immediately add Bezos to her name on Instagram after tying the knot, but she also wiped all of her posts on the social media platform, excluding two posts with wedding photos. Evidently, Lauren's wedding marked a major moment of change, and an overhaul of her aesthetic was soon to follow. Now that she is officially a Bezos, it seems she may be leaning into those billionaire's wife, MAGA-loving vibes. And while her new hubby might love this change, it isn't likely to win Lauren many new fans.