Lauren Sánchez Bezos Takes Her Tuned-Up Look One Step Farther (& It's Giving MAGA Housewife)
Just weeks after Lauren Sánchez Bezos' uncomfortable-looking wedding dress had everyone low-key stressed, the newlywed is debuting a new look. And perhaps unsurprisingly, this one might not go over any better than her old look did. Between making the worst-dressed list during her own wedding weekend with husband Jeff Bezos multiple times and her seemingly new plastic surgery that has had everyone talking for the wrong reasons, the way Lauren chooses to style herself and alter her appearance have been the talk of the town. And if she thought leaning into the MAGA lady aesthetic was going to change this trajectory, she almost surely has another thing coming.
Nearly a month after becoming a Bezos, Lauren has become a blonde. She shared a selfie on her Instagram Story showing her smiling while wearing aviator sunglasses and a headset. She captioned the photo, "Ready for takeoff," but it was her noticeably lighter locks that stole the show from the actual point of her story. It seems that it didn't take Lauren long to change her look after her wedding pictures gave the public pause. While we can certainly understand why she may have been ready for an updated look, we're not so sure this was a step in the right direction.
Lauren's blonde locks might signal a bigger change
At this point, we all recognize the quintessential MAGA look. From TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend, to over-the-top plastic surgery, and long, blonde locks, ladies who love Donald Trump often seem to adopt a similar aesthetic. Lauren Sánchez Bezos' sculpted face has been giving uncanny valley vibes a lot as of late, and now, she appears to be hopping on the blonde train, as well.
It's possible that the motivation behind Lauren's hair makeover goes deeper than simply responding to recent criticism of her looks. Lauren's post-wedding rebrand made her Jeff Bezos romance look like a publicity stunt and was certainly eyebrow-raising. Not only did she immediately add Bezos to her name on Instagram after tying the knot, but she also wiped all of her posts on the social media platform, excluding two posts with wedding photos. Evidently, Lauren's wedding marked a major moment of change, and an overhaul of her aesthetic was soon to follow. Now that she is officially a Bezos, it seems she may be leaning into those billionaire's wife, MAGA-loving vibes. And while her new hubby might love this change, it isn't likely to win Lauren many new fans.