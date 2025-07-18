The Glaring Sign Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos' Marriage Will Never Last (& It's Not The Prenup)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos' relationship may have hit rocky waters before they arrived in Venice for their lavish wedding. The former Fox News anchor's social media behavior in the months leading up to the grand celebration painted a sad picture of a relationship that had lost its spark. For one, Lauren accidentally confirmed that she had a dry romance with Bezos through her Valentine's Day post in 2025.

Instead of gushing about her Valentine, Lauren made the strange decision of sharing an Instagram Story featuring a photo of him working and simply wrote, "Happy Valentines Day my love" with a white heart emoji, per People. Exclusively speaking to NickiSwift, celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore stated that this could be cause for concern, divulging, "Famous couples often make sure to post about each other for special occasions, especially since keeping a favorable public perception of their relationship can impact their bottom line, so if they don't do so, it's typically an indicator that the couple is struggling in some way."

We also saw how awkward their romance has gotten during their date at the May 2025 amfAR Cannes Gala. In an Instagram video from the event, we saw the helicopter pilot give Jeff a peck on the cheek while he looked uncomfortable. Lauren apparently noticed her partner's discomfort because she wasted no time in wiping his cheek and giving the cameras a smile. Most commentators couldn't help but point out that Jeff looked extremely unhappy.