Trump Family's Reactions To Hulk Hogan's Death Are As Self-Centered As We Expected

Hulk Hogan's death at age 71 marked the end of an era in the pro wrestling world. The multi-decorated ring icon succumbed to cardiac arrest on July 24, shortly after his good friend Jimmy Hart assured fans (via X, formerly Twitter) that he was "doing phenomenal!" While fans are grieving the loss of a sports legend, the Trump men see Hogan's death somewhat differently — and really, is anyone surprised?

Within minutes after the news broke, Donald Trump Jr. posted a tribute on his Instagram page, featuring a photo of himself posing with Hogan at the Republican National Convention. "R.I.P. to a legend," he wrote, adding three American flags. President Donald Trump went one better (if "better" is the appropriate word) on his Truth Social page, which was also shared on the White House's official Insta account. "We lost a great friend today, the 'Hulkster,'" he began. "Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention that was one of the highlights of the entire week." Only after that introduction did the president mention Hogan's "cultural impact" and legion of fans, and finished by sending love to the wrestler's family.

It was classic Trump style all the way: eulogizing a celebrity in terms of how he helped the presidential campaign. Note that when Ozzy Osbourne died at age 76 just two days earlier, neither the president nor any of his children paid tribute. Perhaps if the legendary Black Sabbath frontman had allowed Trump to play "Crazy Train" during his rallies — wife Sharon Osbourne confirmed a cease-and-desist order — the POTUS might have remembered him online just as fondly.