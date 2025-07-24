Trump Family's Reactions To Hulk Hogan's Death Are As Self-Centered As We Expected
Hulk Hogan's death at age 71 marked the end of an era in the pro wrestling world. The multi-decorated ring icon succumbed to cardiac arrest on July 24, shortly after his good friend Jimmy Hart assured fans (via X, formerly Twitter) that he was "doing phenomenal!" While fans are grieving the loss of a sports legend, the Trump men see Hogan's death somewhat differently — and really, is anyone surprised?
Within minutes after the news broke, Donald Trump Jr. posted a tribute on his Instagram page, featuring a photo of himself posing with Hogan at the Republican National Convention. "R.I.P. to a legend," he wrote, adding three American flags. President Donald Trump went one better (if "better" is the appropriate word) on his Truth Social page, which was also shared on the White House's official Insta account. "We lost a great friend today, the 'Hulkster,'" he began. "Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention that was one of the highlights of the entire week." Only after that introduction did the president mention Hogan's "cultural impact" and legion of fans, and finished by sending love to the wrestler's family.
It was classic Trump style all the way: eulogizing a celebrity in terms of how he helped the presidential campaign. Note that when Ozzy Osbourne died at age 76 just two days earlier, neither the president nor any of his children paid tribute. Perhaps if the legendary Black Sabbath frontman had allowed Trump to play "Crazy Train" during his rallies — wife Sharon Osbourne confirmed a cease-and-desist order — the POTUS might have remembered him online just as fondly.
The Hulkster was MAGA all the way
Hulk Hogan and Donald Trump's mutual admiration society was only natural. Like the president, Hogan was a born showman and an unabashed self-promoter. Like Hogan, Trump wears his patriotism not only on his sleeve, but also on countless other pieces of clothing and merchandise. Both became multimillionaires at a young age, but also lost staggering amounts through extravagant spending, divorce settlements, and pricey lawsuits. When Trump made his third run for office, Hogan jumped aboard the MAGA express to support the controversial candidate. He made an impassioned speech at the Republican National Convention, doing his signature shirt-tearing to expose a "Trump/Vance" top underneath, and urged supporters (via NY Post), "Let Trumpmania run wild, brother!"
In return, Trump gave Hogan's career a leg up by hosting Wrestlemania events at his Atlantic City casinos in the '80s, and continued to support him over the years. He even appeared to go against his claim of being a lifelong teetotaler when he helped promote Hogan's Great American Beer brand. Some rumors suggest Trump has exaggerated his anti-alcohol stance, but in all fairness, the president never actually said he'd tasted it. His Truth Social post (via Meidas Touch News) said, "Hulk Hogan is doing a beer, and if he's doing it, it must be good. Great looking can and logo. Give it a try!!!"
While it may seem tacky to some that Trump and his oldest son framed their homages to Hogan in such self-centered ways, the Hulkster would no doubt have approved. It's all a part of letting Trumpmania run wild, brother.