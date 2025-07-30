How Many Times Has JD Vance Changed His Name? Why He's Had So Many Different Monikers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're wondering what JD Vance was like before he became the vice president of the United States, all you have to do is pick up a copy of his bestselling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy." Aside from chronicling his troubled childhood in Ohio and admitting that he knew very little about the world before attending Yale, the future politician also revealed plenty about his difficult upbringing, which was in large part thanks to his mother's drug and alcohol abuse. Along with his turbulent childhood came several name changes. In fact, Vance has changed his name a total of three times.

Ironically, the "D" in JD originally stood for Donald, which was Vance's biological father's name. The full names given to Vance at birth were James Donald Bowman, but he only kept them until his mother married her third husband, Robert Hamel, who also adopted him. Along with this surname, the future vice president's middle name was changed to James David Hamel too. "David" didn't have any special significance, as Vance explained in his book. "Any old D name would have done, so long as it wasn't Donald," he wrote. Eventually, though, his last name also became a burden.

Once Vance's mother got divorced, he was stuck with the last name of someone who was no longer family. This was when the future Ohio senator decided to take his grandmother's last name. Bonnie Vance raised him after his mother was declared unfit to do so and remained a prominent figure in his life. Vance tweaked his name one last time when he ventured into politics in 2021, removing the periods from his first name. After he won a Senate seat, Vance sweetly paid tribute to his grandmother, telling audience members, "I will never forget the woman who raised me," (via the Independent).