What JD Vance Was Like Before Becoming Vice President Of The United States

These days, JD Vance lives in the beautiful white vice presidential mansion located at DC's 1 Observatory Circle. He dines at formal state events, and his wife, Usha Vance, wears fashionable gowns. However, the American politician has not always lived in such luxury. Unlike many other Washington insiders, Vance did not hail from a family of doctors, lawyers, or engineers. Au contraire, Vance grew up in an underserved community in Middletown, Ohio, where very few people went to university.

In his book, "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis," Vance described his background as "Scots-Irish hillbilly." Elaborating on this concept, he wrote, "I may be white, but I do not identify with the WASPs of the Northeast. Instead, I identify with the millions of working-class white Americans of Scots-Irish descent who have no college degree. To these folks poverty is the family tradition." The future vice president went on to share that he grew up in an environment characterized by a long legacy of financial difficulties. His parents both experienced drug addiction, and neither of his grandparents had the chance to pursue a higher education.

Many of the people who Vance knew growing up struggled on a daily basis. "Many of us have dropped out of the labor force or have chosen not to relocate for better opportunities," he wrote in his book. He later added that this culture can "make it difficult to succeed in a changing world."

