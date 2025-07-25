Lauren Sanchez Bezos' Wows In A Wild Dress (But Jeff Has Other Priorities)

A month after Lauren Sánchez Bezos was among the worst-dressed people at her own wedding weekend with Jeff Bezos, she's shown us once again that she's lacking in fashion chops. Lauren shared a photo of her wearing a very daring Roberto Cavalli evening gown. And, while this look was eye-catching for the wrong reasons, so was her new hubby's body language.

Lauren reposted the photo from Roberto Cavalli to her Instagram story on July 25. It showed her in a sheer black printed dress. The pattern itself was odd, featuring mixed and matched black-on-black animal prints. Furthermore, it revealed quite a bit of what was going on underneath it, showing off Lauren's curves and black underwear. This look was clearly meant to steal the spotlight, but despite being very bold and a bit of a fashion flop, it still seemed to fade into the background of the photo while one unlikely item took center stage: Jeff's phone. Despite Lauren's attention-grabbing ensemble, the photo gives the impression that she may still struggle to keep Jeff's attention.