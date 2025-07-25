Lauren Sanchez Bezos' Wows In A Wild Dress (But Jeff Has Other Priorities)
A month after Lauren Sánchez Bezos was among the worst-dressed people at her own wedding weekend with Jeff Bezos, she's shown us once again that she's lacking in fashion chops. Lauren shared a photo of her wearing a very daring Roberto Cavalli evening gown. And, while this look was eye-catching for the wrong reasons, so was her new hubby's body language.
Lauren reposted the photo from Roberto Cavalli to her Instagram story on July 25. It showed her in a sheer black printed dress. The pattern itself was odd, featuring mixed and matched black-on-black animal prints. Furthermore, it revealed quite a bit of what was going on underneath it, showing off Lauren's curves and black underwear. This look was clearly meant to steal the spotlight, but despite being very bold and a bit of a fashion flop, it still seemed to fade into the background of the photo while one unlikely item took center stage: Jeff's phone. Despite Lauren's attention-grabbing ensemble, the photo gives the impression that she may still struggle to keep Jeff's attention.
Are Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos already feeling disconnected from each other?
Despite the fact that it has been mere weeks since they tied the knot, Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos are already stirring divorce rumors. And while it may be subtle, this photo likely isn't going to help with the gossip. While Lauren and Jeff are both smiling at the camera, their body language with each other appears a bit odd. Jeff's phone is front and center, and it looks to be preventing him from holding his wife's hand comfortably. It's entirely possible that the pic simply caught them in an awkward moment, though it does beg the question of why he couldn't simply put his phone away to give his wife his full attention.
This pic may not be proof that the newlyweds are feeling disconnected, but amidst other glaring signs that Lauren and Jeff's marriage will never last, it could be an indication of what's going on behind the scenes.