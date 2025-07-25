Pam Bondi's Medical Emergency Raises Eyebrows As Trump Administration Drops Like Flies

Attorney General Pam Bondi has made a lot of headlines lately due to contention surrounding public desire for information regarding Jeffery Epstein's court case. Some have even wondered if Bondi would be iced out of Donald Trump's inner circle as the drama doesn't appear to be going away. Then, to add fuel to the fire, Bondi further attracted public interest when she was unable to make a CPAC speaking engagement. "Unfortunately, I am recovering from a recently torn cornea, which is preventing me from being with you," Bondi explained in a statement (via Fox News). "I truly wish I was able to join you and support all of the work being done on this critical issue."

The subject of the conference was preventing human trafficking, and along with all the conspiracy theories surrounding the late Epstein, people were skeptical about Bondi's absence. "NOW..... Pam Bondi has a medical emergency?????? Very curious," wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter. "She tore her cornea looking for the Epstein files on her desk," snarked another.

Others were confused about Bondi's injury, being more familiar with a scratch on the cornea, which is similar but not as severe. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, "a corneal laceration is a very serious injury and requires immediate medical attention to avoid severe vision loss." Such an injury may have even required surgery, making it more understandable that Bondi might favor resting at home rather than taking the stage to give a speech.