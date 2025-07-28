Tragic Details About Margot Robbie

Despite Margot Robbie's status as a household name, she has managed to keep a number of details about her life pretty well under wraps. The "Bombshell" star may be open about her process when it comes to embodying a new character or what her makeup routine consists of, but she's also notoriously private about certain aspects of her life — especially the tragic parts.

The actor has encountered a number of devastating setbacks throughout her life from the time she was just a child growing up on Australia's Gold Coast. From troubles in her familial relationships to difficulties she's encountered working on films and the dark side of fame, Robbie has been through it all. But while she may have had her ups and downs over the years, there's no question that she's fought for her place among Hollywood's most beloved stars.

"I don't care if I have money. ... If I could just get that one foot in the door, I'm gonna make it. I don't care what anyone says," Robbie said of her early determination to become a star during the press tour for "Babylon" (via The Actors Campus). "When you get to Hollywood ... there's just so many people wanting the same thing. You just need to want it more than everyone else." Having overcome so much and still finding herself as one of the top earners in the movie industry, it's clear that Robbie had what it took. And not just as an actor but as an inspiration for others.