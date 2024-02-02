Tragic Details About America Ferrera's Life

Trigger warning: The following article contains references to suicide and sexual assault.

America Ferrera has been in Hollywood for decades, starting with her role as Ana Garcia in the 2002 film "Real Women Have Curves."In 2007, she won an Emmy for her role in "Ugly Betty," becoming the first — and, as of this writing, only — Latina to win the award for Oustanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Her role in 2023's hit blockbuster smash "Barbie" introduced her to a whole new wave of audiences and Ferrera enjoyed a career renaissance on the back of director Greta Gerwig's sensational movie. She went on to be nominated for a string of awards and scooped the Critic's Choice SeeHer award for her groundbreaking roles over the years as well as her advocacy for women in the entertainment industry.

It's easy to think that Ferrera has it all, a loving husband, two kids, and many wonderful credits — but the reality isn't as golden as you may think. The Honduran American star has been candid about her struggle to get recognition in Hollywood as a Latina entertainer. What's more, growing up with a single mom and six siblings presented its challenges, as did a harrowing sexual assault when she was just a child.

Ferrera is at the top of her game now, but it took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to get there — let's take a look at the heartwrenching story of this brave star.