Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Can't Escape Her Most Controversial Outfit (& It Cost Her A Pretty Penny)

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez once made a bold statement with her Met Gala ensemble. Yet, the look's message wasn't what made it the most scandalous outfit she has ever worn. AOC has been under investigation with the House Ethics Committee for accepting gifts for the event that were not permitted — in the form of her rented ensemble, as well as her husband, Riley Roberts', ticket for the evening. And, now, it's going to cost her.

Donald Trump may be forever banned from The Met Gala, but at least one of his political enemies is not. AOC attended the famous event in 2021, when the theme was "American Independence." Knowing AOC and all that she stands for, there was no question that she had some strong opinions about this particular theme, and she wasn't afraid to voice them in bold, red font. She wore a classic white off-the-shoulder dress by Brother Vellies, which had "Tax The Rich" scrawled across the back in large letters. Surely this message enraged a few folks — some of whom certainly saw the dress in person at the high profile event. It also had X, formerly known as Twitter in a tizzy. Yet, it was how she obtained the 'fit that really got her into trouble. She reportedly rented nearly $4,000 worth of items, including the dress, and paid under $1,000 for it.