Kristi Noem Keeps Racking Up Awkward Moments & Everyone Is Wondering Why Trump Chose Her

Kristi Noem's appointment as Secretary of Homeland Security was controversial to say the least. As Governor of South Dakota, she was criticized for not following through on her promises of transparency, and her inflammatory comments about indigenous citizens spurred all the state's tribes to bar her from their lands. Her personal history was also problematic, such as the infamous "puppy" incident, and the rumors that Noem was intimate with Trump senior advisor Corey Lewandowski. Now that the secretary has a few months' experience under her belt, Noem's statements and choices haven't done much to justify the president's trust in her.

During a Senate hearing regarding the Homeland Security budget, Sen. Maggie Hassan asked her to define "habeas corpus," the principle allowing detained individuals to contest wrongful imprisonment in court. Noem called it "a constitutional right that the president has to be able to remove people from this country" (per the BBC). Even after being set straight by Hassan, the secretary insisted the law could be bypassed at the president's discretion.

More recently, Noem defended FEMA's response to the devastating floods in Texas by stating (via X), "We as a federal government don't manage these disasters. The state does." Online commenters rushed to remind her that FEMA is an acronym for "federal emergency management agency." One even reposted a 2024 tweet from Noem asking for federal help because her state couldn't handle the collateral damage from Hurricane Helene.