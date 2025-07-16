Kristi Noem's Sloppy Hair Extensions Make Us Wish She'd Put The Cowgirl Hat Back On
Kristi Noem is low-key the definition of "damned if you do, damned if you don't." No matter whether she has her cowgirl hat on or off, the White House staffer's hair is still going to be a hot mess express. Recently, Donald Trump's controversial homeland security secretary attended the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) Student Action Summit and shared photos from the event on Instagram. "It's always so exciting to be with the [sic] our young leaders talking about the gift our country is to us, our history, and the importance of serving each other," Noem captioned the post.
While that's all well and good, her Rapunzel-length hair ended up stealing the spotlight. Much like the time Noem brought her lengthy hair extensions to the Oval Office, they were on full display again at the function, looking more obvious than ever. And yet, while the extensions themselves are super blatant, what's surprising is how she kind of just let them be for once. It looks like she took a dip in the hotel pool before heading to the summit, and opted out of any styling afterwards.
During the event, the Trump staffer vociferously defended how first responders acted during the disastrous flooding that took place in Texas over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. She was previously in hot water during that tragic event when Noem took the time to post three tasteless governor's portrait options to social media and asked followers to vote on the best one. It was ill-timed and tacky while so many people — including children — were missing or dead.
Kristi Noem's hair has always been a bit of a hot mess
Of course, this is hardly the first time Kristi Noem has shown up with bizarrely unkempt hair. In fact, it seems to be a bad habit of hers, which is odd, since she's a public figure and constantly being scrutinized both online and in person. For example, back in March 2025, Noem had a serious case of bedhead after ditching her extensions for a frizzy updo. She was visiting San Juan, Puerto Rico at the time, to chat about security issues and unfortunately it looked like she had lost her brush in transit. Even worse, that situation was just one of many cases of Noem's bedhead being left untreated.
Generally speaking, Noem has had numerous disastrous hairdos we couldn't put behind us, including the time she posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, featuring the world's sloppiest updo. It wasn't even, it wasn't brushed, and it easily became Noem's biggest hair fail. If the Trump staffer can manage to take a break from riding shotgun on the MAGAmobile for five minutes, it'd be great if she could buy a brush at CVS — and use it.