Lauren Sánchez's Brother Was Axed From Bezos Wedding: Inside Their Estranged Relationship

The controversial way in which Jeff Bezos kickstarted his romance with Lauren Sanchez Bezos affected her relationship with her brother, Michael Sanchez. Speaking to Page Six in 2019, Michael shared that Lauren had informed him of her affair with the Amazon founder in 2018 and sought to arrange a meeting between the two men. Although her elder brother was initially against the idea because he believed it was a casual fling, he eventually gave in to the requests of his little sister, whom "he practically raised," according to a family friend. After the first meeting, Michael realized that Jeff and Lauren's relationship was serious and felt responsible for protecting their happiness.

Then, in January 2019, around the same time that Jeff and Lauren's relationship became official, The National Enquirer broke the news that their relationship started as an affair. In addition to sharing the explicit texts that the pair had shared while they were married to other people, the article also had descriptions of NSFW photos that Jeff had sent. In January 2020, The National Enquirer's parent company, A.M.I., released a statement confirming Michael was their only informant.

Then, In February 2020, the New York Times reported that had received $200,000 for sharing Jeff and Lauren's texts with the publication. In a Vanity Fair interview recorded in February 2020, Michael addressed the controversy, saying, "I'm not saying I didn't do something." He continued, "Until I go under oath, what I can tell you now is that ever since April 20, when I met Jeff, my only goal has been to protect Jeff and Lauren." However, she understandably didn't see things the same way.