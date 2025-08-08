Times Kimberly Guilfoyle Tried To Look Professional But Failed Miserably

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been in the public eye for decades. With her experience, you'd think she'd learn how to dress her best when in front of the camera. However, the U.S. Ambassador to Greece has racked up just as many fashion misses as she has wins, if not more. Even moments where Guilfoyle attempted to class up her inappropriate style were total failures. She put in similar effort on the occasions where she tried to come off more professional.

Some of these outfits should've been difficult to sabotage. But Guilfoyle demonstrated that there's a fine line between dressing professionally and being tacky. Unfortunately for the former "Five" host, it's clear that the line is thinner for her than it would be for most. It didn't help that Guilfoyle seemingly tried to stand out in these failed attempts by looking both fashionable and all-business. Although she most likely got a few eyeballs on her when she wore these 'fits, we bet it wasn't for the right reasons.