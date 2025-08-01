Shady Rumors About Leonardo DiCaprio We Can't Ignore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Leonardo DiCaprio's relationship history has given rise to some unsavory rumors about the actor's character. After taking a quick peek at the women the "Titanic" star has dated over the years, it's clear that he has a thing for models who are considerably younger than him. Upon closer inspection, people realized that the majority of the Oscar winner's partners have been in their early twenties. And, according to a New York Post insider, there's a reason why DiCaprio refuses to date women older than 25.

"By the time girls reach 25, they're looking for more — they're looking to get married and settle down," the confidant claimed, per Page Six. "That is not what Leo wants. He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that. The minute a girl meets him, the clock is ticking." They also stressed that the "Revenant" star wouldn't hesitate to call off a relationship if he believed a woman was crossing his age threshold or trying to establish a deeper connection with him.

The insider's account made DiCaprio seem immature, and some of his exes may agree with that. In fact, Kristen Zhang, who dated the actor for about a year in the 1990s, apparently ended things with him for this very reason. In Gisele Bündchen's 2018 memoir "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life," she alluded to how her 5-year relationship with the "Django Unchained" star ended because she wanted to mature and stop relying on unhealthy coping mechanisms, but he wanted to stay the same. There are plenty of other, similarly distasteful rumors that DiCaprio has been unable to escape too.