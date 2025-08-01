Unearthed Footage Shows Meghan Markle Snooping On William & Royal Fans Want Answers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

William, Prince of Wales' relationship with Meghan Markle has had some ups over the years, but the downs are seemingly endless. William was reportedly wary in the early days of Meghan's relationship with his younger brother, Prince Harry, triggering what became a yearslong feud between the once-close royal siblings. The Duke of Sussex divulged in his bestselling memoir "Spare" that the Prince of Wales made his thoughts about Meghan clear during a 2019 fight, describing her as "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's subsequent decision to step back from royal duties, alongside taking part in interviews discussing what led to their exit, widened the rift between not only William and Harry but also William and his sister-in-law.

However, while Harry claimed his brother's negative opinion of the duchess was simply a "parrot[ing of] the press narrative," a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, hinted that there might be another reason why William reportedly got bad vibes from the very start. A user shared footage allegedly showing Meghan "rummaging through Prince William's Audi, while he was playing a charity polo match with Prince Harry," adding, "Watch as Meghan gets caught and scurries away like a busted rat[.] What was she looking for? Or planting?"

In the clip, the former "Suits" star approaches the open trunk of a car and appears to search for something. She pauses when Alexis Ohanian, who attended the event with his wife Serena Williams, approaches, and then hurriedly backs away from the car when another man says something to her. However, Meghan seemingly later returns and rifles through the trunk once again before stopping and moving away when a woman passes by and looks at her. Suffice it to say, if it is indeed the prince's car, it's pretty damning evidence.