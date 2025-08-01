Unearthed Footage Shows Meghan Markle Snooping On William & Royal Fans Want Answers
William, Prince of Wales' relationship with Meghan Markle has had some ups over the years, but the downs are seemingly endless. William was reportedly wary in the early days of Meghan's relationship with his younger brother, Prince Harry, triggering what became a yearslong feud between the once-close royal siblings. The Duke of Sussex divulged in his bestselling memoir "Spare" that the Prince of Wales made his thoughts about Meghan clear during a 2019 fight, describing her as "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's subsequent decision to step back from royal duties, alongside taking part in interviews discussing what led to their exit, widened the rift between not only William and Harry but also William and his sister-in-law.
However, while Harry claimed his brother's negative opinion of the duchess was simply a "parrot[ing of] the press narrative," a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, hinted that there might be another reason why William reportedly got bad vibes from the very start. A user shared footage allegedly showing Meghan "rummaging through Prince William's Audi, while he was playing a charity polo match with Prince Harry," adding, "Watch as Meghan gets caught and scurries away like a busted rat[.] What was she looking for? Or planting?"
Just wondering if we will ever find out why Meghan Markle was rummaging through Prince William's Audi, while he was playing a charity polo match with Prince Harry
Watch as Meghan gets caught and scurries away like a busted rat
What was she looking for? Or planting? pic.twitter.com/ibBgczRI3t
— MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) May 31, 2025
In the clip, the former "Suits" star approaches the open trunk of a car and appears to search for something. She pauses when Alexis Ohanian, who attended the event with his wife Serena Williams, approaches, and then hurriedly backs away from the car when another man says something to her. However, Meghan seemingly later returns and rifles through the trunk once again before stopping and moving away when a woman passes by and looks at her. Suffice it to say, if it is indeed the prince's car, it's pretty damning evidence.
Meghan's strange behavior sparked a number of outrageous conspiracy theories
Meghan Markle's weird behavior didn't stop there either. At the end of the unearthed footage, which was captured during the Audi Polo Challenge in June 2018, she appeared to smack the car's rear window before looking around and finally walking away. While it's unclear whether or not the Audi was indeed William, Prince of Wales' personal car, royal fans noted that the Duchess of Sussex's body language suggested she was nervous and had been caught doing something she shouldn't have been doing. "Acting like a guilty thief. Yikes," one such X user observed. "She cleared out of there like she was being shot at when confronted! Very suspicious behavior by her indeed," another commented.
Plenty of others came up with wild conspiracy theories regarding why Meghan behaved so strangely each time someone approached her. One user accused the royal defector of "snooping and planning revenge" on Prince William, while another claimed she could have been "looking for anything that she could use as blackmail" against him. However, although Meghan's actions seemed unusual, photos and additional footage published by the Daily Mail from the 2018 event proved that there likely wasn't anything shady going on.
A longer video showed that the Audi was in full view of William, Prince Harry, their security detail, and other attendees rather than away from the crowd, so even if she supposedly had plans to snoop on her brother-in-law, it would likely not be in a place where anyone could see or film her. Meanwhile, in one snap, Meghan was holding a bottle while standing in front of the open trunk, suggesting that the car in question might have contained her and Harry's things and that she was simply grabbing something personal for herself.