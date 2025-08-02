Tragic Details About Republican Politician Nikki Haley

Since she first ventured into politics in 2004, Nikki Haley has undergone a stunning transformation. She started her political career as a state House representative, and in 2010, she made history when she won South Carolina's gubernatorial race, becoming the first woman and Indian-American to hold the position. But with politics comes plenty of digging into your personal life, and Haley experienced firsthand what it's like when your adversaries and the press unearth the skeletons in your closet.

As Haley was making headway in the polls, a blogger named Will Folks took to his website, FITSNews, to reveal he had an affair with the politician. He claimed that details about their clandestine relationship were slowly being leaked to the media, seemingly by Haley's political adversaries. Folks said he would not stand for it and wanted to rip off the band-aid and be done with it. "The truth in this case is what it is. Several years ago, prior to my marriage, I had an inappropriate physical relationship with Nikki. That's it," Folks wrote. He added that the affair took place before he was married. Haley, however, had been. Folks added that he supported Haley's campaign.

Naturally, this was a bad look for Haley, and the timing couldn't have been worse. But she denied the affair, telling the press, "I have been 100% faithful to my husband throughout our 13 years of marriage. This claim against me is categorically and totally false" (via The Atlantic). She ended up winning the gubernatorial race despite the controversy, but her time as governor was challenging, and her popularity dwindled during her first term. Despite the challenges she faced, however, Haley managed to secure a second term. She continued climbing the political ladder, but it has hardly been smooth sailing.