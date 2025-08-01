6 Outdated Reba McEntire Trends We Wish She Would Stop Wearing
There's no question that Reba McEntire is a music legend. She has held the reigning title of "The Queen of Country" since the '80s, when she debuted her career with the titular album, "Reba McEntire." Over the years, she has received accolades in more than just the music industry. The "Fancy" singer is recognized for her immaculate style, which has had quite an evolution — lest we forget the looks that landed McEntire on the worst-dressed list back in the day.
Some of her trendiest wardrobe pieces from her early career can still be seen in her modern-day style. While we're all for bringing back vintage trends, we can't help but beg McEntire to retire a few of her fashion classics. From chunky, western-style belt buckles to over-the-top fringe looks, these are some of the staples in McEntire's wardrobe that are a little outdated for the times. It's about time for a closet clean-out in the McEntire household.
Reba McEntire's dazzling obsession with rhinestones
Someone needs to put a lock on Reba McEntire's bedazzler, because she is using it way too much. In a video of a performance that she posted on Instagram in March 2025, the "Happy's Place" actor sported a black blouse adorned with a large pattern of jewels. The stage lights reflected off her shiny shirt, likely blinding the crowd. We're all for a little sparkle — i.e., the rhinestones on her boots that night — but McEntire should consider boxing up the bejeweled section of her closet that she probably bought in the early 2000s.
These once beloved thigh high boots are a 2010s relic, but Reba won't let them go
Reba McEntire's pre-Super Bowl look wasn't exactly what we were looking for. The "I'm a Survivor" hitmaker posted her outfit on Instagram to commemorate the day, with the caption: "The #SuperBowl calls for boots with the fur!" While we love the nod to Flo Rida, we're not loving the high-boot-and-skinny-jean combo. Of course, knee-high boots will never go out of fashion, but McEntire's leather numbers are a bit too high, reaching the bottom of her thighs. The thigh-high boots trend went out of style when Ariana Grande traded her staple shoes for dainty stilettos and blonde hair. She might want to give her music industry peer a heads-up.
Reba McEntire goes full throttle on her country persona with fringe
Reba McEntire has frequently implemented fringe into her outfits; the Western-style detailing may be a nod to her Oklahoman roots, but sometimes the shredded fabric is overkill. For example, the blouse she wore while promoting the 2025 American Country Music Awards was overwhelmingly fringy (via Instagram). While the color was a perfect contrast to her naturally ginger hair, the long strands of fringe made McEntire look more like Cousin Itt from "The Addams Family" than a Country icon. A little fringe goes a long way — her blue suede fringe jacket that she posted on Instagram is a perfect balance.
The decades-old chunky belt that is still wrapped around Reba McEntire's waist
Nothing says Western charm like a chunky belt buckle, and Reba McEntire knows it. The musician has been sporting the accessory since she paired it with oversized sweaters in the 1980s. But after decades of wearing the same chunky, cowgirl-style belt, McEntire can retire the look. Not only is it a dated accessory, but it often overshadows an otherwise chic outfit. For example, during her June 2025 performance at the Music City Rodeo in Nashville, McEntire wore a brown suede bejeweled fringe jacket (via Instagram). The jacket alone would have been enough, but she paired it with a large belt buckle, so shiny that it could be seen from coast to coast.
Reba McEntire needs a trip to the tailor for her 2000s-inspired long shirts
One of Reba McEntire's go-to wardrobe pieces is a simple blouse. "The Voice" coach often wears them under fringe jackets or patterned cardigans — it's a great basic for anyone to have in their wardrobe. The only problem is the length of her shirts. Take, for example, the sequin, orange blouse she wore during a performance of her album "My Chains Are Gone," which she posted on Instagram in April 2025. It's flattering on top, but the bottom needs to be chopped to around her waist in order to complement her stunning figure and small frame. We're not saying McEntire has to implement crop tops into her wardrobe, but something with a slightly shorter hemline will do the trick.
Reba McEntire's corporate-chic look should have stayed in the '90s
Reba McEntire's flashy personality is why her fans love her, but it sometimes gets lost in her outfits. Specifically, her blazers aren't in tune with the fun-loving, country girl persona that the "Reba" star exudes. The sophisticated addition to her wardrobe might have worked for her in the 1990s — just take a look at this ensemble that she posted on Instagram, which, based on the aesthetic, probably came from that era. But the structured build of a blazer doesn't match the rest of her flowy, Western style today. She can still look business-chic; the silk button-down that she wore on the cover of her 2024 "The Hits" album is perfectly refined, with a little Reba panache mixed in. But the structured blazers really date her look.