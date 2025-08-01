6 Outdated Reba McEntire Trends We Wish She Would Stop Wearing

There's no question that Reba McEntire is a music legend. She has held the reigning title of "The Queen of Country" since the '80s, when she debuted her career with the titular album, "Reba McEntire." Over the years, she has received accolades in more than just the music industry. The "Fancy" singer is recognized for her immaculate style, which has had quite an evolution — lest we forget the looks that landed McEntire on the worst-dressed list back in the day.

Some of her trendiest wardrobe pieces from her early career can still be seen in her modern-day style. While we're all for bringing back vintage trends, we can't help but beg McEntire to retire a few of her fashion classics. From chunky, western-style belt buckles to over-the-top fringe looks, these are some of the staples in McEntire's wardrobe that are a little outdated for the times. It's about time for a closet clean-out in the McEntire household.