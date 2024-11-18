Reba McEntire Looks That Landed Her On The Worst-Dressed List
Singer Reba McEntire has hit the stage countless times. Her career has pushed her to attend red carpets, game-day events, and glamorous photo shoots. Each one, the icon has wowed us with different style choices, whether they be killer or just plain cringy. Reba McEntire's stunning evolution from '80s ballgowns to modern blazer jackets is what makes the "I'm a Survivor" hitmaker a seasoned celebrity.
McEntire has definitely given in to her country-girl roots with lots of leather and denim incorporated into her looks. It was a style she rocked when she first came on the scene as a new artist of the 1970s. But through the years, the singer has experimented with countless different looks, which have stuck with her throughout the decades. Her most notable outfit choice shocked the audience at the 1993 Country Music Association Awards, where McEntire donned a scandalous low-cut, red velvet dress, which she wore again in 2018 at the same awards. While she certainly left jaws on the floor that night, the musician has had less luck in the fashion department in the outfits below.
Reba McEntire's bedazzled ballgown was way too busy
Being a famous singer in the late '80s and early '90s meant red carpets filled with bright colors and *gasp* — puff sleeves! Reba McEntire certainly wasn't immune to this craze. Her April 1992 look at the Academy of Country Music Awards was a sparkly ballgown with a violet-purple, mermaid-cut skirt and champagne-colored bodice. It of course had a puff-sleeve moment, topped with a giant purple collar to match the skirt.
That year, McEntire won big, taking home the award for Top Female Vocalist. During her acceptance speech, the singer said how much she loved award-show season because she got to see her friends and do things that she found exciting, namely dressing up. While we're glad she enjoys the thrill of putting on a gown and heading to the red carpet, it's also a relief that her dress that night was hung up in her closet after the awards and has never seen the light of day since.
Reba McEntire's gold suit was shinier than her ACM award
We can't shame Reba McEntire for the fashion mistakes she made in the past, including the monochrome gold suit she wore to the 1996 Academy of Country Music Awards. However, we will point out how she could have blinded the red-carpet goers while the camera flash bounced off such shiny material. McEntire paired the shoulder-padded bold look with a pair of matching gold boots, completing her unwavering commitment to the metallic hue. Her signature red hair was also styled with significant volume.
"The Voice" host ultimately changed into a similar black suit when accepting her award for Favorite Country Female Artist. Suits are a staple in the McEntire wardrobe, but gold is not something in which she appears often. It not only clashed with her skin tone, but it also took away from the vivid color of her iconic hair, which seems more important to her looks than anything else.
Reba McEntire screamed God Bless America in her early 2000s flag look
As iconic as a national flag moment can be — like when Geri Halliwell, professionally known as Ginger Spice of the Spice Girls, shared her patriotism for her home of Great Britain when she wore a Union Jack minidress at the 1997 Brit Awards — the fashion statement isn't for all. So when Reba McEntire wore an American flag maxi dress to the 2002 People's Choice Awards, the look didn't quite rock the red carpet as the singer may have hoped. However, the possible meaning behind the sequin, star-spangled, sleeveless number is in itself an important message.
The event that honors the best of pop culture that year, was held in January 2002, less than a year after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on New York's World Trade Center. McEntire's patriotism may have been a nod to the anniversary of one of America's biggest tragedies. Overall, the "Fancy" singer has always voiced her love for her country. After partnering with Cracker Barrel on her accessories line Rockin' R by Reba, the country star told Fox News: "We are right here in the middle of the country. I grew up in Oklahoma and now I'm in Tennessee. I am very patriotic, I am very pro-USA and to be affiliated with Cracker Barrel, it exudes being an American."
Reba McEntire's Super Bowl LVIII look totally came from the back of her closet
Reba McEntire's powerful rendition of the National Anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl was memorable. What wasn't memorable was her outfit. As one of the worst-dressed stars that attended the 2024 Super Bowl, McEntire's outfit was so mismatched that it looked like she took whatever she could find from her closet and threw it on. The singer donned a fringe-heavy, bedazzled pair of flared pants, a chunky belt, and a sparkly beige blazer.
Some of the pieces from the outfit could have worked well for game-day attire — especially for a country girl like McEntire — but together, the whole ensemble was a flop. She wasn't the only one that day with a wacky look. McEntire's admitted crush, Travis Kelce, entered the stadium in an over-the-top custom Mike Amiri suit, which was drowning in sequins. While it's a suave look on anyone else, it admittedly doesn't fit the aesthetic of the fun-loving football player.
Reba McEntire's textured green suit is a swing and a miss
The overwhelming fabric that was used to make Reba McEntire's outfit at the 2024 Emmy Awards will hopefully never make its way to the red carpet again. While green is certainly a color that the country singer looks best in, specifically how it brings out her fabulous red hair, the suit itself was too busy. A pattern that looks like what would be on your grandmother's couch, mixed with the blinding shininess of her silver blouse underneath, was, together, a lot of clashing style choices.
As one of the worst looks from the 2024 Emmys, McEntire's outfit couldn't be complete without three chunky brooches and a pair of black heels. The shiny silhouette of the suit drowned the artist's normally gorgeous figure. While this look wasn't her best, McEntire has given us plenty of other stunning suit moments, like her 2024 ACM Awards look that showed off her killer legs. The lacy black pants paired with the turquoise necklace were two bold, yet brilliant statements from the country legend.