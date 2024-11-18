Reba McEntire Looks That Landed Her On The Worst-Dressed List

Singer Reba McEntire has hit the stage countless times. Her career has pushed her to attend red carpets, game-day events, and glamorous photo shoots. Each one, the icon has wowed us with different style choices, whether they be killer or just plain cringy. Reba McEntire's stunning evolution from '80s ballgowns to modern blazer jackets is what makes the "I'm a Survivor" hitmaker a seasoned celebrity.

McEntire has definitely given in to her country-girl roots with lots of leather and denim incorporated into her looks. It was a style she rocked when she first came on the scene as a new artist of the 1970s. But through the years, the singer has experimented with countless different looks, which have stuck with her throughout the decades. Her most notable outfit choice shocked the audience at the 1993 Country Music Association Awards, where McEntire donned a scandalous low-cut, red velvet dress, which she wore again in 2018 at the same awards. While she certainly left jaws on the floor that night, the musician has had less luck in the fashion department in the outfits below.