Ivanka Trump Accidentally Exposes Her Own Hair Fail While Flaunting Lavish Lifestyle In London
Ivanka Trump made sure to dress like royalty during her weekend in London, channelling Kate Middleton with an elegant Johanna Ortiz gown. The daughter of Donald Trump posted photos of her Sunday evening ensemble to Instagram on July 27, 2025. Fans were stunned by her look, making it known in the comment section. "Beautiful and classy," someone wrote. "Gorgeous," said another. But putting in that much work to look like a queen, the least she could do was keep her hair up to par.
She looked quite put together, apart from the dark roots showing amid her bleach-blond tresses. Ivanka might not have had her roots done since before Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's June wedding, because photos of Ivanka in Venice display a proper dye job. Ivanka has succumbed to many sloppy hair fails — most having to do with the Trump woman's obvious extensions. However, untouched roots are an easy fix if she actually took the time to sit down and get a re-touch. If the color difference between the treated and untreated hair wasn't so stark, she might have been able to get away with calling it an intentional ombre; any more growth, and she will have no choice.
Ivanka's hairstylist confirms how difficult her blonde maintenance is
It's hard to imagine what Ivanka Trump looks like without her signature blond hair — The List even played with a few different colors to compare to her go-to. But her platinum locks aren't natural. Her real color is closer to a brond (brown-blond) or light brown, meaning it takes a maximum-strength lightening kit to get her color. New York hairstylist Kyle White, who has reportedly worked on Ivanka's hair, can attest to the grueling process. "Ivanka's blond is created by weaving foil highlights on her natural base color," he told New Beauty. "The highlights are woven with a medium-size thickness and lifted to a pale baby blond." White did note that in order for the color to complement her complexion, he leaves her part untouched, leaving a bit of dark roots exposed.
We do have to give credit to Ivanka for maintaining the blond color itself. There isn't a brassy strand of hair to be seen in her Instagram post, which means she probably scrubs her head with a purple shampoo — such as the Kerastase Blond Absolu Lumière Illuminating Shampoo. But considering a stylist once estimated to the Daily Mail that the first daughter spends thousands on her hair, then she probably opts for more expensive shower products, like the Olaplex Nº.4P shampoo. If she's willing to put that kind of time and money into her hair, she may want to put more effort into keeping her roots blended.