Ivanka Trump Accidentally Exposes Her Own Hair Fail While Flaunting Lavish Lifestyle In London

Ivanka Trump made sure to dress like royalty during her weekend in London, channelling Kate Middleton with an elegant Johanna Ortiz gown. The daughter of Donald Trump posted photos of her Sunday evening ensemble to Instagram on July 27, 2025. Fans were stunned by her look, making it known in the comment section. "Beautiful and classy," someone wrote. "Gorgeous," said another. But putting in that much work to look like a queen, the least she could do was keep her hair up to par.

She looked quite put together, apart from the dark roots showing amid her bleach-blond tresses. Ivanka might not have had her roots done since before Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's June wedding, because photos of Ivanka in Venice display a proper dye job. Ivanka has succumbed to many sloppy hair fails — most having to do with the Trump woman's obvious extensions. However, untouched roots are an easy fix if she actually took the time to sit down and get a re-touch. If the color difference between the treated and untreated hair wasn't so stark, she might have been able to get away with calling it an intentional ombre; any more growth, and she will have no choice.