Lauren Boebert Saddles Up For Another Awkward Photo Op Full Of Kristi Noem Inspo (Derogatory)

Representative Lauren Boebert's life in Colorado includes making public appearances, and she recently showed up at the Western Heritage Welcome Cattle Drive in Douglas County. She showed up at the parade riding a horse and wearing a cowboy hat and chaps. It's giving Kristi Noem cowboy cosplay vibes, and not in a good way. We think maybe it's the hair down and curled, full face of makeup, and earrings that make it seem out of place for riding a horse. Granted, we know that she's representing a Colorado district where ranching and cowboys are a big thing, and she's in a parade as compared to out working cattle, but it still manages to feel performative. Boebert has posted in support of Noem before, so maybe she's modeling her look and photo ops after someone she sees as a kind of mentor? Hard to know for sure, but it's not coming off as genuine.

Right away, Boebert limited the comments on her Instagram post of the photos from her time at the Douglas County event, but Raven Finegan, District Director for Boebert, didn't limit them soon enough on her post of the same ones. And people had thoughts. Some people did like her look, but others weren't impressed.

One person said, "My cow dog is more cowboy." Others thought it was just a photo opportunity to try to distract people from what was happening in Washington, D.C. Another seemed to hint at Boebert's rumored relationship with Kid Rock, thinking she looked like she was trying to imitate his look. Others brought up the time that Boebert was caught on camera feeling up her date during a performance of "Beetlejuice" in Denver (she later got kicked out of the event).