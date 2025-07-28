Lauren Boebert Saddles Up For Another Awkward Photo Op Full Of Kristi Noem Inspo (Derogatory)
Representative Lauren Boebert's life in Colorado includes making public appearances, and she recently showed up at the Western Heritage Welcome Cattle Drive in Douglas County. She showed up at the parade riding a horse and wearing a cowboy hat and chaps. It's giving Kristi Noem cowboy cosplay vibes, and not in a good way. We think maybe it's the hair down and curled, full face of makeup, and earrings that make it seem out of place for riding a horse. Granted, we know that she's representing a Colorado district where ranching and cowboys are a big thing, and she's in a parade as compared to out working cattle, but it still manages to feel performative. Boebert has posted in support of Noem before, so maybe she's modeling her look and photo ops after someone she sees as a kind of mentor? Hard to know for sure, but it's not coming off as genuine.
Right away, Boebert limited the comments on her Instagram post of the photos from her time at the Douglas County event, but Raven Finegan, District Director for Boebert, didn't limit them soon enough on her post of the same ones. And people had thoughts. Some people did like her look, but others weren't impressed.
One person said, "My cow dog is more cowboy." Others thought it was just a photo opportunity to try to distract people from what was happening in Washington, D.C. Another seemed to hint at Boebert's rumored relationship with Kid Rock, thinking she looked like she was trying to imitate his look. Others brought up the time that Boebert was caught on camera feeling up her date during a performance of "Beetlejuice" in Denver (she later got kicked out of the event).
Lauren Boebert's cowboy style comes while her family is still embroiled in legal drama
Lauren Boebert's horseback appearance at the Colorado event comes as she's dealing with some fresh family trouble. Tyler Boebert, the eldest of Lauren's four sons, has been charged with a misdemeanor for child abuse. Lauren has said that the incident was "a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house," per Westword.
This is one of a string of domestic dust-ups that have happened in the last couple of years. Tyler was arrested in February 2024 and faced felony charges for theft. And the month before that, Lauren's ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, was arrested after allegedly becoming physically violent towards Tyler.
Boebert made her name as a congressperson from Rifle, on the Western Slope of Colorado, in 2020; she was known, in large part, for owning a restaurant where servers openly carried weapons and loudly supporting Trump and MAGA. But she's wearing chaps and riding a horse in an event in Douglas County, which is south of Denver and on the other side of the Rocky Mountains from her hometown, because for the 2024 election, she left the 3rd District to run in the 4th. Some think this was because she was going to lose in the 3rd District, which encompasses much of the western portion of the state, since her Democratic opponent had raised more money. She's now in the 4th District, which includes much of the eastern plains of Colorado.