Usha Vance Goes Full Lauren Boebert & Shrugs Into Ill-Fitting Blazer That Ruins Her Entire Look
There are few people who are quite as prone to blazer fashion fails as Lauren Boebert. From the looks of it, though, Usha Vance might also be ready to enter her bad blazer era. During her appearance at the Ohio State Fairgrounds, Usha was caught wearing an outdated look that proves she's fitting in well with her fellow MAGA ladies — fashion-wise, at least.
According to a post on X, Vice President JD Vance's wife appeared at the fairgrounds to talk to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's wife, Fran DeWine, about her Summer Reading Challenge initiative. Since Usha took on her role as second lady, she's been seemingly directionless when it comes to her wardrobe. So, for a not-so-publicized event, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that Usha's outfit of choice didn't quite work for the occasion. It seems Usha was going for a summery, pretty in pink look for the outdoor event, but what she ended up with was more like a Lauren Boebert x Karoline Leavitt collab that looked just as bad as it sounds.
Usha Vance's wardrobe may be feeling the effects of other women at the White House
Usha Vance spoke in Columbus, Ohio, while sporting a floral midi-skirt, which she paired with a navy blue top and nude heeled sandals. To make the 'fit a bit more professional, she added a bright pink blazer. However, this layer did not elevate the outfit for a few reasons. For starters, the blazer appeared ill-fitting; it was a bit baggy and oversized, which didn't really work with the silhouette of the skirt. Furthermore, the weather was approaching 90 degrees that day, which was evidenced by the attire of other folks at the event. So, while she may have been trying to class up her ensemble, the fact that it was almost surely too hot for the occasion undid some of this effect.
Karoline Leavitt has become known for her White House Barbie look and loves adding oversized, pink blazers as the finishing touch of her Barbie-fied ensembles. Based on this outfit, Vance may be starting to let the trends among the other ladies in the White House rub off on her — but she should definitely nip that in the bud before she finds herself in full Mar-A-Lago fashion show mode.