Usha Vance Goes Full Lauren Boebert & Shrugs Into Ill-Fitting Blazer That Ruins Her Entire Look

There are few people who are quite as prone to blazer fashion fails as Lauren Boebert. From the looks of it, though, Usha Vance might also be ready to enter her bad blazer era. During her appearance at the Ohio State Fairgrounds, Usha was caught wearing an outdated look that proves she's fitting in well with her fellow MAGA ladies — fashion-wise, at least.

According to a post on X, Vice President JD Vance's wife appeared at the fairgrounds to talk to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's wife, Fran DeWine, about her Summer Reading Challenge initiative. Since Usha took on her role as second lady, she's been seemingly directionless when it comes to her wardrobe. So, for a not-so-publicized event, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that Usha's outfit of choice didn't quite work for the occasion. It seems Usha was going for a summery, pretty in pink look for the outdoor event, but what she ended up with was more like a Lauren Boebert x Karoline Leavitt collab that looked just as bad as it sounds.