Karoline Leavitt's White House Barbie Look Strikes Again In Tasteless Oversized Blazer
Among the brutal nicknames Karoline Leavitt has been saddled with since taking over as White House press secretary in January is a not-so-flattering comparison to a beloved doll. Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen gave Leavitt the nickname "Bull**** Barbie." And her penchant for pink work ensembles certainly isn't helping her leave that nickname in the past. Her latest Instagram post shows that no matter the nickname, this particular style isn't leaving her wardrobe any time soon.
On June 9, Leavitt shared a photo to her Instagram Story courtesy of Miss Maryland Bridget O'Brien. O'Brien posted a photo from her day at the White House and thanked Leavitt for meeting with her. While the photo didn't show the entirety of Leavitt's outfit, it showed enough for us to see she was wearing a blazer and pants in that classic Barbie pink shade. This isn't the first time Leavitt channeled her inner Lauren Boebert with a messy and ill-fitting blazer look. This time, though, the pink hue really took the outfit over the top.
Karoline Leavitt's love of pink is a bit too much
Karoline Leavitt's pinked out diva looks have been screaming White House Barbie since she first arrived on the scene, and something about this oversized blazer paired with her straight lob and beige cami reminds us of an outfit some politically-inclined Barbie doll would actually sport. And this particular shade of pink makes matters even worse — the bold yet slightly purple-y shade is one that Leavitt can't let go of, and it definitely gives Barbie vibes more than other pinks might.
Despite being inexplicably dedicated to Barbie pink, Leavitt generally seems a bit confused and unfocused about what style looks best on her. She regularly bounces from loud, youthful pink-all-over looks to outfits that make her look way older than she is. Ultimately, it's clear that Leavitt could use a White House press secretary wardrobe overhaul to look her best for her role. While we wouldn't recommend ditching every pink piece she has in her closet, this blazer should probably be donated to someone's Barbie Halloween costume for next year.