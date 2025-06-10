Karoline Leavitt's White House Barbie Look Strikes Again In Tasteless Oversized Blazer

Among the brutal nicknames Karoline Leavitt has been saddled with since taking over as White House press secretary in January is a not-so-flattering comparison to a beloved doll. Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen gave Leavitt the nickname "Bull**** Barbie." And her penchant for pink work ensembles certainly isn't helping her leave that nickname in the past. Her latest Instagram post shows that no matter the nickname, this particular style isn't leaving her wardrobe any time soon.

On June 9, Leavitt shared a photo to her Instagram Story courtesy of Miss Maryland Bridget O'Brien. O'Brien posted a photo from her day at the White House and thanked Leavitt for meeting with her. While the photo didn't show the entirety of Leavitt's outfit, it showed enough for us to see she was wearing a blazer and pants in that classic Barbie pink shade. This isn't the first time Leavitt channeled her inner Lauren Boebert with a messy and ill-fitting blazer look. This time, though, the pink hue really took the outfit over the top.