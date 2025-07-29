Trump Debuts His Abysmal Sean Connery Impression (& Lies About The Late Actor In The Process)

Perhaps there's another Sean Connery who only Donald Trump knows about, because the president's recent impression of the beloved actor was so terrible, we're hoping he just got confused. A clip of POTUS trying (and failing) to sound like the James Bond star was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, and it's a doozy. Donald already admitted that his wife Melania Trump has no love for his impressions, and now we can see why.

In the video, the divisive politician proudly opens a new golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland that's sweetly named after his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born in the country. "We'll play it very quickly and then I go back to D.C. and we put out fires all over the world," he brags (via The Hill). The president, who has two other golf courses in Scotland, then shared how this particular one was a long time in the making.

This may be the worst Sean Connery impression ever caught on film. pic.twitter.com/Vyp6e0vitP — David Wilcock (@DavidTWilcock) July 29, 2025

"The land, they said, it couldn't get zoned," he revealed. "It was an impossibility." Trump went on to claim Connery had said (cue the horrible impression): "Let the bloody bloke build his golf course!" However, in true Trumpian fashion — like when the president openly lies about his height — that wasn't actually the truth. One day, the former "Apprentice" host will finally learn that the internet has receipts longer than those they give out at CVS.