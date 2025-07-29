Trump Debuts His Abysmal Sean Connery Impression (& Lies About The Late Actor In The Process)
Perhaps there's another Sean Connery who only Donald Trump knows about, because the president's recent impression of the beloved actor was so terrible, we're hoping he just got confused. A clip of POTUS trying (and failing) to sound like the James Bond star was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, and it's a doozy. Donald already admitted that his wife Melania Trump has no love for his impressions, and now we can see why.
In the video, the divisive politician proudly opens a new golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland that's sweetly named after his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born in the country. "We'll play it very quickly and then I go back to D.C. and we put out fires all over the world," he brags (via The Hill). The president, who has two other golf courses in Scotland, then shared how this particular one was a long time in the making.
This may be the worst Sean Connery impression ever caught on film. pic.twitter.com/Vyp6e0vitP
— David Wilcock (@DavidTWilcock) July 29, 2025
"The land, they said, it couldn't get zoned," he revealed. "It was an impossibility." Trump went on to claim Connery had said (cue the horrible impression): "Let the bloody bloke build his golf course!" However, in true Trumpian fashion — like when the president openly lies about his height — that wasn't actually the truth. One day, the former "Apprentice" host will finally learn that the internet has receipts longer than those they give out at CVS.
Sean Connery supported Trump's golf course (but he wasn't actively involved in it)
When Sean Connery died on Halloween in 2020, Donald Trump tweeted his condolences the very next day — before immediately making it all about himself. As the controversial politician wrote at the time, "I was having a very hard time getting approvals for a big development in Scotland when Sean stepped in and shouted, 'Let him build the damn thing.' That was all I needed, everything went swimmingly from there." After Trump posted those comments on X, The Guardian published an article basically calling him a liar.
As Martin Ford, who was the chair of the planning committee that first denied his desire to build the golf course in Aberdeen, explained to the outlet, "Mr. Connery was not involved in the due process that led to the granting of planning permission for a golf resort at Menie. He did not submit a letter of representation to the council, appear at the planning hearing, or at the public local inquiry." While the actor did support Trump's idea for the course, believing it to be a great way to increase tourism in Scotland, he wasn't actively involved.
Ford also commented on Connery's past remarks, pointing out, "Opinions offered in press articles are not material considerations in decisions on planning applications." Simply put, the iconic star liked the idea, but that was as far as things went. Shockingly, a well-known celebrity simply liking something wasn't really grounds for actual development appeals.