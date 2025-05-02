Trump Admits Melania Has No Love For His Impressions (But Are They Worse Than His Dancing?)

Coming off the heels of his rally in Warren, Michigan to celebrate 100 days in office, President Donald Trump went down to Alabama to give another speech. On May 1, 2025, Trump wandered into the Coleman Coliseum of the University of Alabama to deliver what he referred to as a commencement address (although it was really billed as an optional special event, according to the Associated Press). Speaking to the room of near-graduates, the president treated the attendees to one of the weirder things in his relationship with his wife Melania Trump. In the speech, provided by the White House, Donald gears up to do an inappropriate impression of a college student. "Should I imitate it?" He asked the crowd before continuing, "You know, my wife gets very upset when I do this."

In a moment that felt like a callback to when Melania admitted she hates Donald's dance moves, the president simply shrugged aside any worry, saying to the crowd, "[Melania] says, 'Darling, it's not presidential.'" This suggests that, just like his goofy dancing, Melania wishes her husband would show a bit more decorum. This doesn't seem to be of concern to the president, who said, "Alright, I'm in trouble when I get home. But that's okay ... I've been in lots of trouble before." Then, after being egged on by the audience, Donald performs a casually cruel weightlifting impression of a transgender athlete.