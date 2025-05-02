Trump Admits Melania Has No Love For His Impressions (But Are They Worse Than His Dancing?)
Coming off the heels of his rally in Warren, Michigan to celebrate 100 days in office, President Donald Trump went down to Alabama to give another speech. On May 1, 2025, Trump wandered into the Coleman Coliseum of the University of Alabama to deliver what he referred to as a commencement address (although it was really billed as an optional special event, according to the Associated Press). Speaking to the room of near-graduates, the president treated the attendees to one of the weirder things in his relationship with his wife Melania Trump. In the speech, provided by the White House, Donald gears up to do an inappropriate impression of a college student. "Should I imitate it?" He asked the crowd before continuing, "You know, my wife gets very upset when I do this."
In a moment that felt like a callback to when Melania admitted she hates Donald's dance moves, the president simply shrugged aside any worry, saying to the crowd, "[Melania] says, 'Darling, it's not presidential.'" This suggests that, just like his goofy dancing, Melania wishes her husband would show a bit more decorum. This doesn't seem to be of concern to the president, who said, "Alright, I'm in trouble when I get home. But that's okay ... I've been in lots of trouble before." Then, after being egged on by the audience, Donald performs a casually cruel weightlifting impression of a transgender athlete.
Donald Trump is feeding his ego at the potential cost of his marriage
There are certainly plenty of signs that the marriage between Donald Trump and Melania Trump won't last, including the fact that Donald seems so incredibly self-focused, not just on his ego, but also on his insecurities. If the recent PDA between Donald and Melania is to be believed, it appears that the president just might be trying to rely on his wife a little bit more these days. However, his inability to take her thoughts, feelings, or opinions into account before launching into some bad behavior just might be causing their union some trouble.
With Melania prioritizing her Amazon documentary over Donald, it could be that the president is looking to get her attention, even if it means doing something that annoys her. Perhaps his bad impression at the University of Alabama was him desperately trying to claw back some consideration. However, should Melania continue to appear to drift away from her husband, it does seem as if Donald has found someone else. All the love that's been lacking in his marriage to Melania, Donald seems to receive from his new bestie Elon Musk. Maybe that's why Donald hasn't kicked Musk to the curb just yet — he needs someone to laugh at his impressions.