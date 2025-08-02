Tom Cruise's Divorces Have One Strange Detail In Common (& It's So Leonardo DiCaprio Coded)

With signs pointing to Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas' relationship getting serious, we're wondering if marriage is on their minds. But the talk of nuptials can't help but draw attention to the fact that De Armas' much older beau has already walked down the aisle. Cruise has tied the knot several times, and all with Hollywood legends. He first married Mimi Rogers in 1987, but after two short years together, they divorced in 1989. He then met Nicole Kidman on the set of "Days of Thunder," exchanging vows in 1990 and then calling it quits in 2001. After meeting Katie Holmes in 2005, he wasted no time putting a ring on it, and the couple got engaged the same year, with the wedding taking place in 2006. Holmes filed for divorce in 2012.

With three unsuccessful marriages under his belt, one has to wonder if the "Top Gun" actor has bad luck in the love department. However, a peculiar pattern with each marriage may be the clue to solving Cruise's marital problems. Leonardo DiCaprio may have the biggest reputation for cutting ties with girlfriends once they turn a certain age (25, to be exact), but he is seemingly not the only one. Cruise divorced each of his wives when they turned 33. And his wives seemed to get progressively younger. Each of his ex-wives is 11 years younger than the last. And while the repeated history is suspicious, it may be nothing but a coincidence.