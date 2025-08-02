Tom Cruise's Divorces Have One Strange Detail In Common (& It's So Leonardo DiCaprio Coded)
With signs pointing to Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas' relationship getting serious, we're wondering if marriage is on their minds. But the talk of nuptials can't help but draw attention to the fact that De Armas' much older beau has already walked down the aisle. Cruise has tied the knot several times, and all with Hollywood legends. He first married Mimi Rogers in 1987, but after two short years together, they divorced in 1989. He then met Nicole Kidman on the set of "Days of Thunder," exchanging vows in 1990 and then calling it quits in 2001. After meeting Katie Holmes in 2005, he wasted no time putting a ring on it, and the couple got engaged the same year, with the wedding taking place in 2006. Holmes filed for divorce in 2012.
With three unsuccessful marriages under his belt, one has to wonder if the "Top Gun" actor has bad luck in the love department. However, a peculiar pattern with each marriage may be the clue to solving Cruise's marital problems. Leonardo DiCaprio may have the biggest reputation for cutting ties with girlfriends once they turn a certain age (25, to be exact), but he is seemingly not the only one. Cruise divorced each of his wives when they turned 33. And his wives seemed to get progressively younger. Each of his ex-wives is 11 years younger than the last. And while the repeated history is suspicious, it may be nothing but a coincidence.
Tom Cruise broke the cycle with Ana De Armas
The key to Tom Cruise's possible next marriage being successful could be breaking the 33 pattern. If he and Ana De Armas are endgame, then that means the "Mission: Impossible" star is golden — De Armas turned 37 in 2025. Since rumors started circulating between the pair in February 2025, they have purportedly turned up the heat. As of this writing, they haven't officially confirmed their relationship. However, many of their public sightings have become confirmation of their romance in the press, including their July 2025 trip to London in Cruise's private helicopter.
It has been reported that the stars have even taken their relationship to the next level and have moved in together. De Armas sold her $3.5 million loft in Manhattan in July 2025 to lead a quieter life in Vermont, according to Realtor.com. Insiders told journalist Rob Shuter for his Substack that the "Blonde" actor wasn't just snuggling up in her Green Mountain State abode by herself; she was setting up house with Cruise. "She gave up SoHo for seclusion," the source claimed. "They wanted privacy, peace... and each other."
It seems the two are getting quite serious. Although there is an age gap between the two actors, she is still over the age of 33, so perhaps Cruise will finally break his pattern in this relationship.