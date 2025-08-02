The Reason Monica Lewinsky Didn't Change Her Name After Bill Clinton Scandal

Most people in Monica Lewinsky's shoes would have seriously considered changing their name after news of the Bill Clinton scandal broke in 1998. At the time, the media constantly made rude, sexist remarks about the former White House staffer, poked fun at her weight, and just generally slut-shamed her. Speaking to the New York Times in 2023, Lewinsky shared that she had tried getting her life back on track in 2005 by moving across the pond and earning a master's degree in social psychology. However, the scandal followed her there, leaving the young woman no choice but to move back to the States. Unfortunately, her dreams of a regular life seemed farther away back home because she was unable to land a job, despite applying for around 50 roles.

During a 2019 appearance on "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," Lewinsky admitted that although she was urged to change her name on her CV, she refused, with the former White House intern reasoning that she would be recognized regardless and she didn't want to lie to potential colleagues. The mental health advocate felt the fact that she had to consider a name change was misogynistic since Clinton was never asked to do the same. Lewinsky offered another crucial reason why she had no interest in a new moniker too. "I'm not ashamed of who I am," she clarified. "And I think as hard as it has been to have that last name sometimes — and the pain of what I've felt, of what it's meant for the other people in my family who have that last name — I'm glad I didn't change it."