What Cam From Modern Family Is Like In Real Life
Eric Stonestreet is best known for his role on the hit ABC sitcom "Modern Family." The actor's foray into superstardom took place when Stonestreet was introduced to millions of viewers as Cameron Tucker, a bubbly, Missouri native with a Southern grit and dramatic flair. Throughout all 11 seasons, fans watched Cam's relationship with his partner, Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson). The two characters took on parenthood and, by the end of Season 5, marriage. A jack of all trades, Cam boasted a variety of careers, including music teacher, clown, and football coach. Cam's free spirit was why so many fell in love with him, and — as Stonestreet once admitted — why many are disappointed to meet the actor in real life.
"I didn't realize how much I compete with the character I play on TV," Stonestreet revealed on "The Dan Patrick Show." In reality, the sitcom star says he is much more reserved and less enthusiastic, which fans seemingly never expect upon interacting with him. "I would definitely feel like they wished I was in character," he said. Equally surprising to some is the truth about Stonestreet's love life: he isn't gay in real life. One Reddit thread expressed how shocked they were to see posts on his Instagram about the "Modern Family" star's real-life partner, Lindsay Schweitzer.
However, just because they're not in a romantic relationship in real life doesn't mean Stonestreet and his on-screen husband, Ferguson, have no relationship. Based on Stonestreet's Instagram, the pair have a fantastic friendship. The "Dexter: Resurrection" actor rarely posts a photo of his buddy without Photoshopping Ferguson's face to look old — showing off their adorable off-screen bond, as well as Stonestreet's casual funny bone.
How Eric Stonestreet is reflected in his Modern Family character
There are a few qualities of Cam Tucker that are seemingly an homage to the actor's life before joining the cast of "Modern Family." One of Cam's most beloved personas is Fizbo the Clown, but that name wasn't unfamiliar to Eric Stonestreet when he put on big shoes and a red nose for the show. The actor revealed on the "Today" show that Fizbo was actually a character he played in real life when he was young and had dreams of joining the circus. "This is very embarrassing — I don't know if I've ever said this on TV — but I had a personalized license plate that said 'Fizbo,'" Stonestreet admitted. He has even posted a few throwback photos from childhood on Instagram of his old clown costume and makeup.
Cam's country-boy background is another thing he shares with the actor, as Stonestreet was brought up on a farm. The Kansas native spoke about his childhood on the farm with Graham Bensingher, revealing that he raised dozens upon dozens of pigs and cattle at a time. "I credit my work ethic and my ability to see the world three feet outside of my perimeter to having something to take care of every day," he said, adding, "But I quickly learned as I got older that it was a crucial fence post in my upbringing." Although the actor may not share a lot of personality traits with his popular character, he was able to draw on his real background in some ways.