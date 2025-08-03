What Cam From Modern Family Is Like In Real Life

Eric Stonestreet is best known for his role on the hit ABC sitcom "Modern Family." The actor's foray into superstardom took place when Stonestreet was introduced to millions of viewers as Cameron Tucker, a bubbly, Missouri native with a Southern grit and dramatic flair. Throughout all 11 seasons, fans watched Cam's relationship with his partner, Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson). The two characters took on parenthood and, by the end of Season 5, marriage. A jack of all trades, Cam boasted a variety of careers, including music teacher, clown, and football coach. Cam's free spirit was why so many fell in love with him, and — as Stonestreet once admitted — why many are disappointed to meet the actor in real life.

"I didn't realize how much I compete with the character I play on TV," Stonestreet revealed on "The Dan Patrick Show." In reality, the sitcom star says he is much more reserved and less enthusiastic, which fans seemingly never expect upon interacting with him. "I would definitely feel like they wished I was in character," he said. Equally surprising to some is the truth about Stonestreet's love life: he isn't gay in real life. One Reddit thread expressed how shocked they were to see posts on his Instagram about the "Modern Family" star's real-life partner, Lindsay Schweitzer.

However, just because they're not in a romantic relationship in real life doesn't mean Stonestreet and his on-screen husband, Ferguson, have no relationship. Based on Stonestreet's Instagram, the pair have a fantastic friendship. The "Dexter: Resurrection" actor rarely posts a photo of his buddy without Photoshopping Ferguson's face to look old — showing off their adorable off-screen bond, as well as Stonestreet's casual funny bone.