Elon Musk's Big Head Gets Massively Trolled As The Stink Of Trump Continues To Haunt Him

Elon Musk is clearly trying to distance himself from Donald Trump and leave his time with the administration behind him after their bromance crashed and burned. Yet, based on what's been popping up at National Parks lately, it seems that the world is neither forgiving nor forgetting. Musk and Trump may have gone from BFFs to bitter enemies very publicly, but what Musk did alongside DOGE still lives in infamy. We all know that Musk has a big head, but it may get just a bit smaller when he sees the shady 12-foot-tall sculptures of his head all over the country.

When it comes to trolling, Musk can dish it, but can he take it? The new sculpture may tell the tale. Among the myriad of budget cuts Musk made alongside his Department of Government Efficiency earlier this year were cuts to the National Park System. Thanks to these controversial cuts, Musk has a statue in his honor — just not for the reason he surely would have liked. When a large statue of Musk's head began popping up at National Parks, including Arches, Yosemite, and Mt. Rainier, many folks likely thought this was another case of Musk's massive ego. That was, however, before looking at the fine print. Beneath the statue are the words "MAKE AMERICA WAIT AGAIN," per Fox News. Underneath the shady play on Trump's infamous slogan, it says, "Now With Longer Lines Thanks to DOGE Cuts."