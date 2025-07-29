Elon Musk's Big Head Gets Massively Trolled As The Stink Of Trump Continues To Haunt Him
Elon Musk is clearly trying to distance himself from Donald Trump and leave his time with the administration behind him after their bromance crashed and burned. Yet, based on what's been popping up at National Parks lately, it seems that the world is neither forgiving nor forgetting. Musk and Trump may have gone from BFFs to bitter enemies very publicly, but what Musk did alongside DOGE still lives in infamy. We all know that Musk has a big head, but it may get just a bit smaller when he sees the shady 12-foot-tall sculptures of his head all over the country.
When it comes to trolling, Musk can dish it, but can he take it? The new sculpture may tell the tale. Among the myriad of budget cuts Musk made alongside his Department of Government Efficiency earlier this year were cuts to the National Park System. Thanks to these controversial cuts, Musk has a statue in his honor — just not for the reason he surely would have liked. When a large statue of Musk's head began popping up at National Parks, including Arches, Yosemite, and Mt. Rainier, many folks likely thought this was another case of Musk's massive ego. That was, however, before looking at the fine print. Beneath the statue are the words "MAKE AMERICA WAIT AGAIN," per Fox News. Underneath the shady play on Trump's infamous slogan, it says, "Now With Longer Lines Thanks to DOGE Cuts."
The sculptures are reminders of Musk's damaged reputation
One anonymous source behind the sculpture reached out to Fox News, saying, "You're not the first outlet people would expect to run this, which is exactly why I wanted to talk to you." The protester believes that this cause should transcend party lines. "... The reality is that thousands of people who love these parks and work to protect them were let go or impacted," he explained, noting, "... Nobody's really talking about it anymore." Giant, imposing renderings of Musk's head are certainly one way to get people talking.
During Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, Musk claimed that he would cut "at least $2 trillion" in spending, later claiming that it would, instead, be $1 trillion, per Al Jazeera. Ultimately, it was said to be around $180 billion in cuts, but this number is also heavily debated. After leaving DOGE, Musk spoke out against Trump's "big beautiful bill," which will raise the national debt by $3 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Even Trump's golfing habits are reportedly costing people millions. Still, Musk seemingly can't condemn Trump or his spending enough to make himself look good to critics in the wake of DOGE. As the mind behind the sculpture put it, Musk should "stick to making cars, and stay out of screwing up the government." He noted that, "Major things happen in our country, real, damaging things, and we forget them because the news cycle spins so fast," adding, "This is a loud, silly way to not forget."