Subtle Signs Brad Pitt Will Never Truly Get Over Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's lavish wedding cost them a pretty penny when the pair made it down the aisle. It might not have been money well spent, however, since Aniston and Pitt would go their separate ways after a messy and scandalous divorce that still holds a special place in tabloid history. It was initially unclear where Aniston and Pitt's relationship stood years after their divorce since both moved on in their own way. The "Friends" alum seemingly found temporary romance with several male suitors, perhaps the most notable being ex-husband Justin Theroux. Meanwhile, Pitt began an equally high-profile relationship with Angelina Jolie that lasted for 12 years before their own highly public divorce. But while the "Fight Club" star has been preoccupied with his own love story, there have been a few clues indicating that he never truly got over Aniston.

Pitt has allegedly been keeping a close eye on his first wife's love interests in their older years. Despite both having been divorced for so long, a source confided that Aniston's happiness is still a priority for the Oscar-winner. "His marriage ended — with a bang and a whimper — two decades ago, but he never lost his affection for her," the source said in an interview with Daily Mail. Pitt is still optimistic she can share her happiness with someone else. "When you find the right partner all's right with the world, he hopes the same is true about Jen," they added.