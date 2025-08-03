Subtle Signs Brad Pitt Will Never Truly Get Over Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's lavish wedding cost them a pretty penny when the pair made it down the aisle. It might not have been money well spent, however, since Aniston and Pitt would go their separate ways after a messy and scandalous divorce that still holds a special place in tabloid history. It was initially unclear where Aniston and Pitt's relationship stood years after their divorce since both moved on in their own way. The "Friends" alum seemingly found temporary romance with several male suitors, perhaps the most notable being ex-husband Justin Theroux. Meanwhile, Pitt began an equally high-profile relationship with Angelina Jolie that lasted for 12 years before their own highly public divorce. But while the "Fight Club" star has been preoccupied with his own love story, there have been a few clues indicating that he never truly got over Aniston.
Pitt has allegedly been keeping a close eye on his first wife's love interests in their older years. Despite both having been divorced for so long, a source confided that Aniston's happiness is still a priority for the Oscar-winner. "His marriage ended — with a bang and a whimper — two decades ago, but he never lost his affection for her," the source said in an interview with Daily Mail. Pitt is still optimistic she can share her happiness with someone else. "When you find the right partner all's right with the world, he hopes the same is true about Jen," they added.
Brad Pitt got even closer with Jennifer Aniston after split from Angelina
Out of all Brad Pitt's failed relationships, his divorce from Angelina Jolie might've been the most surprising. But the only thing that might've been more shocking than the end of Brangelina was the public reboot of Pitt's friendship with Jennifer Aniston. There were rumors in 2017 that he looked up Aniston's phone number not too long after announcing his separation from Jolie. The two allegedly kept in touch, and Pitt leaned on Aniston. Although that may be hard to believe, Aniston and Pitt were spotted together in public on a number of occasions since reports of their reconciliation surfaced.
Pitt not only went to Aniston's 50th birthday party, but they broke headlines like the good old days after getting caught sharing a laugh at the SAG awards. The fact that Pitt might've immediately reignited his bond with Aniston after his second marriage went south may indicate he still has lingering feelings for his former flame after all. But it's unlikely he'll ever act on them. An insider once asserted there's practically zero chance Pitt and Aniston would ever end up dating again. "They broke up, and they did it because they had serious issues. They're not stupid. They remember why it didn't work," the insider alleged to People. If true, it might be for the best.