Shady Details About Ben Affleck's Love Life Before His Jennifer Garner Divorce
Before their fateful separation, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's relationship seemed like it was written in the stars. The pair met on the set of the 2001 film "Pearl Harbor," which ignited a slow-burning romance. They tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed three children together. But in June 2015, the couple announced they were getting a divorce. And while the split seemed amicable, whispers about what might have been the real reason for Garner and Affleck's divorce came to light, and it had to do with their nanny.
Rumors that the "Argo" star pursued an extramarital relationship with his children's nanny, Christine Ouzounian, came on the heels of his divorce announcement. At the time, sources close to both parties claimed to know the truth about Ouzounian and Affleck's affair, which purportedly began not long after she was hired in the spring of 2015. One insider told People "Christine is in love with him," while another claimed, "For Christine, it was a relationship." Tabloids even reported that Garner fired Ouzounian after finding out that she accompanied Affleck on a trip to Las Vegas, despite telling the "Alias" actor that she was traveling with Affleck to hitch a ride back to Los Angeles from the couple's Bahamas vacation home.
While Affleck steadfastly denied any relationship with Ouzounian, his ex-wife told the story a little differently. While explaining to Vanity Fair that her divorce had nothing to do with her nanny, Garner didn't exactly deny the claims that Affleck was involved with Ouzounian at some point.
Rumors about Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus' relationship timeline
While the world has, for the most part, moved on from the "NannyGate" scandal, including Christine Ouzounian herself, she wasn't the only woman Ben Affleck was rumored to have been seeing while still married to Jennifer Garner. Following his breakup with Garner, Affleck was confirmed to be dating "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus in 2017. However, insiders claimed that their relationship started sometime in 2014, before Garner and Affleck were divorced. "Lindsay was the main reason that Jen decided to leave Ben," a source told Us Weekly in 2017. "This wasn't just sex, this was infatuation and a full-blown relationship that Ben and Lindsay were having while they were both married." Shookus was formerly married to her "SNL" co-worker, Kevin Miller.
Garner reportedly addressed Shookus in New York in 2014 after finding out about her husband's alleged infidelity. According to a source who spoke to People in 2017, the women met up while Garner was in town for work. "Lindsay refused to back down or quit the affair," the insider said. However, a separate source asserted "Jennifer and Lindsay do not have any relationship." Whether it was the nanny in Vegas or the producer in New York, Affleck's cheating scandals are starting to read like a game of "Clue."