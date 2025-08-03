Shady Details About Ben Affleck's Love Life Before His Jennifer Garner Divorce

Before their fateful separation, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's relationship seemed like it was written in the stars. The pair met on the set of the 2001 film "Pearl Harbor," which ignited a slow-burning romance. They tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed three children together. But in June 2015, the couple announced they were getting a divorce. And while the split seemed amicable, whispers about what might have been the real reason for Garner and Affleck's divorce came to light, and it had to do with their nanny.

Rumors that the "Argo" star pursued an extramarital relationship with his children's nanny, Christine Ouzounian, came on the heels of his divorce announcement. At the time, sources close to both parties claimed to know the truth about Ouzounian and Affleck's affair, which purportedly began not long after she was hired in the spring of 2015. One insider told People "Christine is in love with him," while another claimed, "For Christine, it was a relationship." Tabloids even reported that Garner fired Ouzounian after finding out that she accompanied Affleck on a trip to Las Vegas, despite telling the "Alias" actor that she was traveling with Affleck to hitch a ride back to Los Angeles from the couple's Bahamas vacation home.

While Affleck steadfastly denied any relationship with Ouzounian, his ex-wife told the story a little differently. While explaining to Vanity Fair that her divorce had nothing to do with her nanny, Garner didn't exactly deny the claims that Affleck was involved with Ouzounian at some point.