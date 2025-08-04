The Leggy Lauren Boebert Look That Accidentally Exposed Her Makeup Is Shades Too Dark
Lauren Boebert has already shown us plenty of times that her fake tan could be worse than Donald Trump's. But it might've never looked faker than it did in a picture she posted of herself on Instagram, where she highlighted everything wrong with her makeup as if to show followers what not to do during their beauty routines. Because of the congresswoman's cosmetic mistake, her heavy foundation made her face darker than it naturally is. The error was even more obvious when seeing how much lighter in tone Boebert's hands and legs were in comparison. But it's not the first time she's made the blunder. In fact, Boebert might be seen in public wearing her makeup a few shades darker, or even distractingly lighter, more often than she's seen without makeup at all.
Maybe she genuinely enjoys the tanned look, or she's paying homage to her idol, President Trump, by mimicking his own complexion. The fact that Lauren Boebert's fake tan reached Trump levels of orange while she posed alongside the president's son, Eric Trump, already makes the coincidence seem suspicious.
Lauren Boebert tried and failed to twin with Anna Paulina Luna
Florida representative Anna Paulina Luna also accompanied Lauren Boebert and Eric Trump during the photo op. But looking at the two, we can't help but wonder if Luna somehow helped inspire Boebert's shady look that day. However, for Boebert's sake, it might've been better if Luna wasn't in the picture at all. The latter only proved that her makeup game was marginally better than the former restaurant owner's.
Luna's slightly thinner foundation worked well for the California native. She also might've worn lipstick that was just as light. However, the touch is so clear that it might be hard to tell if her lips have been tampered with at all. It's a strong contrast to the thick red lipstick that Boebert sported, which draws even more attention to her foundation's shade. Additionally, Boebert is usually so determined to hide what she really looks like under all that cakey makeup, that her beauty routine seems more focused on disguising her than enhancing her features. But Luna's look represents a much more seamless meeting between natural beauty and cosmetics, which Boebert just hasn't been able to achieve.
It might benefit Boebert immensely to take a few style cues from her fellow congresswoman. But she might've already tried judging from her picture with Luna, and failed miserably.