What Lauren Boebert Really Looks Like Under All That Cakey Makeup (But Nothing Beats Her Mugshot)
Like so many MAGA women in President Donald Trump's inner circle, Lauren Boebert goes overboard with cosmetics, participating in what the internet has coined the Republican makeup trend. The Colorado representative loves to cake on makeup — and go heavy on the bronzer, just like Trump. People are now used to seeing the over-the-top glam on the mother of four sons. However, she looks like a completely different person when she's barefaced. It's even more off-putting than when Boebert decides to not wear her signature specs.
There aren't many public photos of the conservative politician sans makeup, but one pic was captured back in 2015. Shooters Grill, Boebert's gun-themed restaurant in Colorado, which closed in 2022, posted a snapshot to their Facebook page that featured a makeup-less Boebert packing heat. The gun rights activist looked so much younger without anything on her face, as if she were in high school and trying to get into a bar with a fake ID. The blonde highlights in her hair also made her look younger, like the teenage babysitter a neighborhood has on speed dial.
While this photo is surprising, given how different Boebert looks compared to the person her constituents know today, nothing will prepare you for her mugshot. She's also completely makeup-free in that gem.
Lauren Boebert has been arrested multiple times
If you thought Lauren Boebert looked like a teenager in that Shooters Grill photo, just wait. Sporting a bare face and thin eyebrows, Boebert was unrecognizable in her mugshot, truly showing how different she looks without makeup. The Colorado representative has been arrested multiple times for petty crimes.
Her first arrest happened in 2015 when she attended Country Jam. She got into an argument with police at the festival and encouraged underage drinkers to flee the scene. Boebert also tried a scare tactic to get out of her arrest, threatening to tell people she knew at Fox News about the ordeal (via Colorado Newsline).
Mugshot of Representative Lauren Boebert pic.twitter.com/Y1sQF76Cz4
— Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) March 20, 2023
Boebert was arrested for the second time when she failed to show up to court for her hearing — twice. Her third arrest also involved her not making a court appearance after she was charged with reckless driving. According to her memoir, "My American Life," she wrote, "But when it gets down to it, I don't really have an excuse. I should have shown up to court. I should paid the tickets on time. I should have shown law enforcement the respect they deserve" (via The Independent). This epiphany is a much more mature response than what she said years before the book was published, telling a crowd of people during her campaign, "I even got a pretty mugshot out of it" (via Colorado Times Recorder). It's interesting to hear this take on her mugshot, since she looks almost unrecognizable in it.