What Lauren Boebert Really Looks Like Under All That Cakey Makeup (But Nothing Beats Her Mugshot)

If you thought Lauren Boebert looked like a teenager in that Shooters Grill photo, just wait. Sporting a bare face and thin eyebrows, Boebert was unrecognizable in her mugshot, truly showing how different she looks without makeup. The Colorado representative has been arrested multiple times for petty crimes.

Her first arrest happened in 2015 when she attended Country Jam. She got into an argument with police at the festival and encouraged underage drinkers to flee the scene. Boebert also tried a scare tactic to get out of her arrest, threatening to tell people she knew at Fox News about the ordeal (via Colorado Newsline).

Mugshot of Representative Lauren Boebert pic.twitter.com/Y1sQF76Cz4 — Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) March 20, 2023

Boebert was arrested for the second time when she failed to show up to court for her hearing — twice. Her third arrest also involved her not making a court appearance after she was charged with reckless driving. According to her memoir, "My American Life," she wrote, "But when it gets down to it, I don't really have an excuse. I should have shown up to court. I should paid the tickets on time. I should have shown law enforcement the respect they deserve" (via The Independent). This epiphany is a much more mature response than what she said years before the book was published, telling a crowd of people during her campaign, "I even got a pretty mugshot out of it" (via Colorado Times Recorder). It's interesting to hear this take on her mugshot, since she looks almost unrecognizable in it.