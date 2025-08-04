Why Fox News' Sean Hannity Ditched NYC For Florida (& What His Lavish Life Looks Like Now)

When taking a close look inside Sean Hannity's new home near Donald Trump, it's pretty clear why Hannity's move from New York to Florida made him an even happier homeowner. But he didn't just migrate to the Sunshine State to live it up in a mega mansion. In fact, since Hannity's one of the richest news anchors in the U.S., he might've been able to afford staying in New York even after purchasing his gargantuan Florida estate. But from the sounds of it, Hannity couldn't be paid to live in the city anymore because of the state's politics. He shared that he was relieved to live in a state that aligned with his beliefs.

While broadcasting from his home, the veteran news anchor rattled off a short list of advantages Florida had over the Big Apple. "Like so many Americans, I left New York for good, and am now in the state with, let's see; warmer weather, law and order, better education, more freedom, better quality of life, and guess what? No state income tax," he further boasted on Fox News. What might've made Hannity enjoy Florida even more is that he didn't have to downgrade at all to make the move.