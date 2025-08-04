Why Fox News' Sean Hannity Ditched NYC For Florida (& What His Lavish Life Looks Like Now)
When taking a close look inside Sean Hannity's new home near Donald Trump, it's pretty clear why Hannity's move from New York to Florida made him an even happier homeowner. But he didn't just migrate to the Sunshine State to live it up in a mega mansion. In fact, since Hannity's one of the richest news anchors in the U.S., he might've been able to afford staying in New York even after purchasing his gargantuan Florida estate. But from the sounds of it, Hannity couldn't be paid to live in the city anymore because of the state's politics. He shared that he was relieved to live in a state that aligned with his beliefs.
While broadcasting from his home, the veteran news anchor rattled off a short list of advantages Florida had over the Big Apple. "Like so many Americans, I left New York for good, and am now in the state with, let's see; warmer weather, law and order, better education, more freedom, better quality of life, and guess what? No state income tax," he further boasted on Fox News. What might've made Hannity enjoy Florida even more is that he didn't have to downgrade at all to make the move.
How Sean Hannity's new mansion compares to his old home
Sean Hannity had to say goodbye to his multi-million dollar Long Island home to make the jump to Florida. The property, which he'd been living in since 2008, had seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms to accommodate himself and any potential guests. The mansion also reportedly had 11,000 square feet of space available to roam around if need be, which offered plenty of room for the golf course and tennis court that were set up in its expansive yard. But not to be outdone by Ainsley Earhardt's own lavish lifestyle, he made sure that he could still compete with his fiancée in the glamour department when he swapped mansions. His new Florida pad came with eight bedrooms instead of seven, and one more bathroom.
Additionally, the property is surrounded by a large body of water, providing Hannity the kind of serene scenery he probably couldn't enjoy in New York. Remodeled so almost every inch of it is brand new, the mansion looks to be a worthy successor to his past lifestyle. From the sounds of it, Hannity doesn't regret the move, either. He's even urged his Fox News colleagues still living in New York to join him in Florida. Luckily, judging by the size of Hannity's home, his co-workers wouldn't have to snatch up Florida properties themselves to join him. His mansion's probably large enough to host the entire Fox News crew and still have space for more guests.