Brad & Angelina's Wedding Photo Proves She Hasn't Aged A Day
The "Brangelina" nuptials took the media by storm in 2014, as Hollywood's equivalent to a royal wedding that year. From Angelina Jolie's unique wedding dress to the involvement of her and Brad Pitt's children in the ceremony, every detail was thoughtful and romantic. However, their marriage chapter tragically came to a messy close in 2016 when Jolie filed for divorce. It's been years since their separation, so looking back on their wedding day feels like we should be flipping through a pop culture history book. And yet, Jolie looks the same as she did when she exchanged vows with her "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star.
Jolie's wedding day photos — which are plastered in every corner of the internet, including Instagram — are a beautiful reflection of the actor's elegance. She wore a custom Atelier Versace gown, which featured her children's drawings that Versace's master tailor, Luigi Massi, hand-sewed into the dress and veil, per People. Jolie's hair was pulled back into a style that left her flawless visage exposed. Over a decade has passed since that day, and it seems like she hasn't gained one wrinkle. Photos of Jolie at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival (below) reveal the truth: she has the map to the Fountain of Youth. In all seriousness, we're hoping Jolie unveils her real secret to agelessness, as it has been speculated that she has maybe undergone plastic surgery.
Angelina Jolie isn't afraid of her 50s
Despite the stigma of aging in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie has an incredibly refreshing and optimistic outlook on the years to come. The "Maleficent" star told British Vogue in 2021 that she felt more secure in her 40s than in any other decade of her life. "I'm looking forward to my fifties," she added. "I feel that I'm gonna hit my stride in my fifties." And while her well-rounded life — as a philanthropist and mother, among all else — must have a lot to do with her youthful glow, Jolie doesn't shy away from a rigorous physical routine that gives her that age-defying look.
The multi-hyphenate seemingly goes the French route when it comes to beauty: simple is better. Dr. Rhonda Rand, Jolie's longtime dermatologist, told Refinery29 that her client stays natural with the makeup and enjoys a no-frills skincare regimen. While she has a few creams to combat discoloration or promote collagen, Jolie's main goal for her skin is sun protection. "She hydrates a lot and does a lot of good moisturizing, but again, it's the sun protection that's going to stop you from aging more than anything," said Rand. So, for all the fans on whom Jolie has a powerful impact, make sure to buy SPF 50!