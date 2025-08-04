Brad & Angelina's Wedding Photo Proves She Hasn't Aged A Day

The "Brangelina" nuptials took the media by storm in 2014, as Hollywood's equivalent to a royal wedding that year. From Angelina Jolie's unique wedding dress to the involvement of her and Brad Pitt's children in the ceremony, every detail was thoughtful and romantic. However, their marriage chapter tragically came to a messy close in 2016 when Jolie filed for divorce. It's been years since their separation, so looking back on their wedding day feels like we should be flipping through a pop culture history book. And yet, Jolie looks the same as she did when she exchanged vows with her "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star.

Jolie's wedding day photos — which are plastered in every corner of the internet, including Instagram — are a beautiful reflection of the actor's elegance. She wore a custom Atelier Versace gown, which featured her children's drawings that Versace's master tailor, Luigi Massi, hand-sewed into the dress and veil, per People. Jolie's hair was pulled back into a style that left her flawless visage exposed. Over a decade has passed since that day, and it seems like she hasn't gained one wrinkle. Photos of Jolie at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival (below) reveal the truth: she has the map to the Fountain of Youth. In all seriousness, we're hoping Jolie unveils her real secret to agelessness, as it has been speculated that she has maybe undergone plastic surgery.