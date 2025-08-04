Newsflash: Karoline Leavitt's Age Gap With Her Husband Is NBD

When I first saw Karoline Leavitt behind the podium in the press briefing room on January 28, 2025, my first thought was that she was well-spoken. She definitely appeared more self-assured than her predecessor, Karine Jean-Pierre. She confidently greeted reporters and answered the first question without any obvious tell-tale signs of first-time jitters. Jean-Pierre used to blink nervously while she fielded questions. Leavitt, on the other hand, didn't glance down once, except when she read from her prepared statement. It was impressive, especially given that, at 27, she was the youngest White House press secretary in history.

What I did not know at the time, however, was that Leavitt had recently gotten married to a man more than three decades her senior. When I first stumbled upon this tidbit of information, I was surprised but not shocked — large age gaps are not only common in Trumpland, but also in Hollywood. The internet, however, seemed determined to hound Leavitt. You can't entirely blame pundits. A 32-year age gap is significant, even in the MAGA world. Leavitt's husband, real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, is also millionaire. Melania Trump had to field criticism when she married the much older, richer Donald Trump. "They don't know me," she said of critics who accused her of gold digging in a 1999 ABC News interview. Perhaps we don't know Karoline Leavitt as well as we think we do either. And perhaps her ginormous age gap with her husband should be the least of our concerns.