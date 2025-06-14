Matt Gaetz Has A Bigger Age Gap With His Wife Than We Realized

There are several red flags in Matt and Ginger Luckey Gaetz's relationship that hint their marriage won't last. However, one of the most glaring ones is that the former Florida House Representative is 12 years her senior. Speaking to the Daily Mail in December 2020, then-26-year-old Ginger revealed that her path originally crossed with then-38-year-old Matt's at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser the previous March. Only 10 months after that fateful first meeting, Matt popped the question at the same location. Neither their short courtship nor their 12-year age gap deterred Ginger since she hilariously responded to his proposal with "Duh."

Then, in March 2021, the New York Times reported that the controversial politician was under investigation for sex trafficking since Matt allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and footed her traveling costs to cross state lines. Shortly afterward, Ginger's sister Roxanne Luckey posted a few TikTok videos to confess that she wasn't particularly shocked by the accusations since she always believed her brother-in-law was "weird and creepy," and a gaslighter to boot. However, it didn't seem like all the scandalous things that had come about Matt had made Ginger seriously reconsider their relationship.

In a statement shared with the Daily Beast at the time, the former financial analyst stood steadfastly by her husband's side and even slammed her sister for speaking out against him, proclaiming, "She has been in therapy for years and our family hopes that after receiving in-patient mental health treatment, she will overcome the tendency she has repeatedly shown to engage in destructive behavior." Ginger remained similarly supportive of Donald Trump's short-lived pick for attorney general after they tied the knot in August 2021. Still, many speculate that she may have ulterior motives for their age-gap marriage.