Matt Gaetz Has A Bigger Age Gap With His Wife Than We Realized
There are several red flags in Matt and Ginger Luckey Gaetz's relationship that hint their marriage won't last. However, one of the most glaring ones is that the former Florida House Representative is 12 years her senior. Speaking to the Daily Mail in December 2020, then-26-year-old Ginger revealed that her path originally crossed with then-38-year-old Matt's at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser the previous March. Only 10 months after that fateful first meeting, Matt popped the question at the same location. Neither their short courtship nor their 12-year age gap deterred Ginger since she hilariously responded to his proposal with "Duh."
Then, in March 2021, the New York Times reported that the controversial politician was under investigation for sex trafficking since Matt allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and footed her traveling costs to cross state lines. Shortly afterward, Ginger's sister Roxanne Luckey posted a few TikTok videos to confess that she wasn't particularly shocked by the accusations since she always believed her brother-in-law was "weird and creepy," and a gaslighter to boot. However, it didn't seem like all the scandalous things that had come about Matt had made Ginger seriously reconsider their relationship.
In a statement shared with the Daily Beast at the time, the former financial analyst stood steadfastly by her husband's side and even slammed her sister for speaking out against him, proclaiming, "She has been in therapy for years and our family hopes that after receiving in-patient mental health treatment, she will overcome the tendency she has repeatedly shown to engage in destructive behavior." Ginger remained similarly supportive of Donald Trump's short-lived pick for attorney general after they tied the knot in August 2021. Still, many speculate that she may have ulterior motives for their age-gap marriage.
Ginger Luckey Gaetz's admiration for the Trump family raises questions about their marriage
Matt Gaetz's wife, Ginger Luckey Gaetz's, social media posts have made it pretty obvious that she wishes to be a part of Donald Trump's inner circle. In April 2025, Ginger took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish his wife Melania Trump a happy birthday, gushing, "Your unwavering grace and elegance inspire the best in us." The first lady is evidently somewhat of an idol for her since Ginger included a photo of herself wearing a red dress alongside a snap of Melania dressed similarly. In another post from 2025, the politician's wife gushed about Tiffany Trump's pregnancy glow. And Ginger even had some beyond cringe-worthy thoughts about Melania and Donald Trump's "heroic" romance too.
Unfortunately, Ginger's dreams of becoming a Mar-a-Lago housewife were dashed by her husband's AG dropout in November 2024. The former KMPG employee was clearly at a loss for words over the whole mess since she could only respond to the shocking news with an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself posing proudly with her beloved husband, captioned: "The end of an era. No one loves America more than this guy."
Ginger's love of the Trump family has led people to question if she sticks by her husband to remain close to them. A 2024 Instagram reel revelation that Ginger and Matt only spend about 45 days a year at home together only made us wonder more if she was trying to inauthentically paint a picture of a strong marriage through her social media posts. Suffice it to say that Matt Gaetz's marriage to Ginger is full of similarly strange details.