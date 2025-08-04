Kamala's Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff's Tattoos Don't Distract From Her Killer Legs

Ella Emhoff's impressive gams are certainly no accident. Though she's obviously more well known for her crafts and her exploits in the fashion industry, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter also takes fitness seriously too. In August 2023, she even posted a photo of herself on her Instagram Stories sporting some workout attire that highlighted her toned legs and abs (per Hello! magazine). Then, in June 2025, Ella offered fans a glimpse at her stretching routine on TikTok, while wearing a pair of knee-length sweat shorts. We should also note that she shot the video in a hotel room, meaning that she sticks to her exercise regimen even while out on the road. Earlier in the year, she posted another TikTok video offering some quick tips on how to stretch following at-home workouts, in particular, too.

In fact, the burgeoning fashion designer even hints that stretching is so engrained in her routine that going multiple days without it is far from ideal. "I've just been really moving and shaking the past week, and not stretching enough, and I can feel it in my body," she acknowledged in the clip. While working with exercise bands, she also briefly touched on her history of chronic back pain, which stems from a childhood spinal condition. "I have bad hypomobility, so when I do stuff like this, I need to be overcautious, even though I don't do it all the time," Ella explained. Nevertheless, her routine is clearly working for her.