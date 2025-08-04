Kamala's Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff's Tattoos Don't Distract From Her Killer Legs
Ella Emhoff is so much more than just Former Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter. She's also a qualified fashion designer, a dedicated artist who teaches people how to make their own crafts, and even signed a modeling deal with juggernaut IMG in 2021. All of this is to say that while not all of Ella Emhoff's looks have necessarily hit the mark, her style is undeniably unique. To that end, one of the creative young woman's most recognizable characteristics is Ella Emhoff's collection of eclectic tattoos. The daughter of Former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff seems to have employed a patchwork-style approach, something that's popular among fellow members of Gen Z. But while her ink is certainly eye-catching, even it can't distract from Ella's killer, runway-ready legs.
Look no further than an Instagram post Ella made in September 2024, where she walked the digital runway by proudly showing off several different chic outfits provided by her various fashion designer partners. In one pic, Ella confidently strutted down the street while wearing a leather miniskirt with a matching, blazer-style jacket and a classic "I heart NY" T-shirt. In another, she's taking a mirror selfie while rocking a blue, one-shoulder, knee-length dress and a pair of black socks pulled up to stylishly uneven lengths. In both cases, as with all the other pics, the model's legs immediately draw your focus.
Ella Emhoff's tips for staying in shape
Ella Emhoff's impressive gams are certainly no accident. Though she's obviously more well known for her crafts and her exploits in the fashion industry, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter also takes fitness seriously too. In August 2023, she even posted a photo of herself on her Instagram Stories sporting some workout attire that highlighted her toned legs and abs (per Hello! magazine). Then, in June 2025, Ella offered fans a glimpse at her stretching routine on TikTok, while wearing a pair of knee-length sweat shorts. We should also note that she shot the video in a hotel room, meaning that she sticks to her exercise regimen even while out on the road. Earlier in the year, she posted another TikTok video offering some quick tips on how to stretch following at-home workouts, in particular, too.
@smellaemhoff
It's time to stretch. #stretching #stretchingband #athomeworkout #fyp
In fact, the burgeoning fashion designer even hints that stretching is so engrained in her routine that going multiple days without it is far from ideal. "I've just been really moving and shaking the past week, and not stretching enough, and I can feel it in my body," she acknowledged in the clip. While working with exercise bands, she also briefly touched on her history of chronic back pain, which stems from a childhood spinal condition. "I have bad hypomobility, so when I do stuff like this, I need to be overcautious, even though I don't do it all the time," Ella explained. Nevertheless, her routine is clearly working for her.