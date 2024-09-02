10 Ella Emhoff Looks That Missed The Mark
Model and designer Ella Emhoff has become an absolute style icon, first catching the eye of fashionistas everywhere during the 2021 Biden-Harris inauguration ceremony. Her sparkling Miu Miu coat and unapologetic attitude went viral in a matter of hours and landed her a major modeling contract with IMG just a week after that.
Her new status as a fashion icon came as a surprise to Emhoff herself. "Growing up, I never saw myself as someone stylish, at all! Obviously, I loved fashion and cared a lot about it. But I was really into doing my own thing and being really comfortable in my own body, you know," Emhoff explained in an interview with Elle. The now 25-year-old has since made a number of appearances on the runway, including multiple shows during New York Fashion Week, as well as posed for features in popular publications such as Vanity Fair.
Though Ella Emhoff is celebrated for her sense of style, rocking unique textures and silhouettes, some of her looks have simply fallen flat. The designer is big on wearing clothes she feels good in, something we can all praise her for, yet there have been times when her outfits have felt more frumpy than funky. From baggy clothes that drown her gorgeous figure to layers and prints that were just a bit over the top, here are ten of Ella Emhoff's looks that completely missed the mark.
Ella Emhoff's striped vest and knit hat gave off cartoon-character vibes
On December 17, 2020, Ella Emhoff took to Instagram with a very colorful look, showing off some of her latest knitwear pieces in an outdoor selfie. Crouched down to the ground, the model donned a green, striped vest with pink detailing, which she wore atop a slightly oversized white t-shirt. She paired the look with a pair of dark-wash denim jeans, black socks, and red and blue Adidas x Lotta Volkova sneakers.
Perhaps it was her hat that drew the most attention, as Emhoff wore a bright orange, knit cap on her head. The hat featured long, floppy ears on either side, as well as a purple tie underneath the chin with matching piping across the front. "Blues clues vest and dog bunny hat," the model captioned the post.
Maybe it was her reference to the show "Blue's Clues" or maybe it was the overall quirkiness of her fit, but fans couldn't help but compare Ella Emhoff's look to that of a cartoon character. "I'm getting a kind of Rug Rats vibe," one fan commented on the fashion designer's post. "If you took the clothes from the entire Scooby-Doo gang and put it all onto one person," another fan wrote. While we can surely give Emhoff a hand for her craftiness when it comes to making her own clothes, there's no question that this look appeared more costume-like than fashion-forward.
These velvet pants were far too close to Ella Emhoff's skin tone
While headed to the Collina Strada fashion show in New York on September 7, 2021, Ella Emhoff was photographed on the street with her boyfriend Sam Hine. Though the couple walked hand in hand, their looks were not nearly as cohesive, as Emhoff went for a more vintage look than her classic counterpart. The fashion designer wore a yellow top with padded shoulders and a funky fruit print, a pattern also featured on the scarf she tied around her bag. She partnered the blouse with a pair of crushed leather pants that included floral detailing around the waist, as well as a pair of black loafers and black socks to match. It's clear that Emhoff isn't afraid to try bold pairings.
When we look inside the love life of Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, it's a clear match made in heaven; however, the same could not be said for the model's fruit top and velvet pants combo. The mixture of textures and styles did not work at all in this situation, making the overall look appear mismatched and thrown together, almost like a dress-up outfit. But perhaps the greatest fashion faux pas was the color of Emhoff's pants, as the beige shade was almost a perfect match with the tone of her skin. This in turn only washed out the model instead of bringing warmth to her complexion, an issue which can be avoided in the future through a simple undertone analysis.
Her parrot print dress was nothing short of loud
Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff lives a lavish life, attending some of the most illustrious fashion shows the world has to offer. However, her outfits to such events have not always hit the mark, and this much was true for the bodycon dress that she wore to a show during Paris Fashion Week 2022.
Attending the Loewe Fall/Winter 2022-2023 runway on March 4, 2022, Emhoff could be seen donning a maxi-length, parrot print ensemble. The dress featured an array of colorful birds, ranging in several saturated hues, which completely covered the fabric in an overlapping pattern. The model accessorized the fit with her signature glasses and a blue bucket bag, as well as a pair of denim mules with white, circular patches on the front of each shoe.
While Ella Emhoff's parrot dress was certainly eye-catching, unfortunately, the look was far more loud than it was at all luxurious. The overall pattern of the garment was simply too distracting, and the colors seemed to almost clash rather than blend together seamlessly. In addition, the patches on the front of Emhoff's shoes appeared to be out of place, almost as if they were an afterthought instead of an intentional detail.
Her outfit to a Louis Vuitton show was less of a smash and more of a clash
Ella Emhoff attended the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2023 show in June of 2022, where she sported a very busy ensemble, to say the least. Though the outfit was composed of designer pieces, including a Louis Vuitton skirt, the overall styling was more quirky than it was fashion-forward.
Starting off with her top, the model wore a royal blue track jacket that was topped with an unbuttoned, slightly oversized vest of the very same color. Her skirt featured a black and white stripe and green checkerboard print, with a black and white check and classic Louis Vuitton stripe along the left side. The skirt sat high-waisted on Emhoff's tall and slender body and exposed her right leg from the knee down due to its multiple-length style. She accessorized the look with a pair of pink and purple shades, a lime green crossbody bag, and a pair of green and white kicks over top salmon-colored socks.
While Ella Emhoff's outfit was far from one of the worst celeb looks from Paris Fashion Week, in the end, it was a bit too busy to be ultimately celebrated. There appeared to be a disconnect between the top half of her ensemble and the lower as if the model had track practice at 3 p.m. and had to hurry to the fashion show at 5 p.m. It was a bold choice, but the different patterns and styles simply did not work together here.
Ella Emhoff wore spring florals in the fall
In a series of photos posted to her Instagram on October 28, 2022, Ella Emhoff showcased a number of her latest fall 'fits. "Fall is falling and I'm very chilly," the model captioned the post, though many of her outfits actually seemed more tailored to the warmer weather.
For example, in the third image, Emhoff wore a completely oversized get-up composed of a baggy graphic tee and a blue and white floral skirt. However, despite her choice of short sleeves and light fabric, the model paired the look with accessories perfect for October, including bright tie-dye socks, cream-colored boots, and a black beanie.
At first glance, the worst part about this outfit was that it completely hid Ella Emhoff's shape, as the T-shirt alone appeared to be four sizes too big atop her tiny frame. However, if we're getting technical, it was Emhoff's choice of skirt that made this fit a fashion fail, for light-colored florals are usually the best fashion 'fit in the springtime and summertime. According to Glamour, florals can be worn during fall, but they should be featured against a dark background to fit in better with that particular season. Perhaps a different choice of skirt, or even an alternate print, would have suited this outfit better and kept the model much warmer as she approached November in New York City.
Denim and floral and patchwork, oh my!
It is no secret that Ella Emhoff is a big fan of combining styles and prints, and many of these eclectic outfits are frequently showcased on her Instagram. On March 31, 2023, the model was tagged in a 'fit check with a good friend, where she could be seen wearing one of these highly layered looks for which she is so well known.
Donning a black and red printed skirt with pockets and silver snaps, Emhoff layered the statement piece over the top of a pair of patchwork sweatpants. When it came to the top half of her ensemble, she sported an oversized dark wash denim jacket, which she wore open so her printed top would be visible underneath. As far as accessories, Emhoff was sure to include all the "essentials," wearing a blue bandana, pink crossbody bag, and brown cow print boots. The model also tied two pieces of yarn in her hair — likely a nod to her love for knitting — and she also included an array of leather cutouts which she fastened to her bag. Phew, what a list!
Though such a look is very true to Ella Emhoff's personal style, this particular outfit seemed to be wearing the model instead of the other way around. The sheer number of pieces simply distracted the eye from Emhoff altogether, causing it to rather focus on uncovering each color, pattern, and line within the chaotic ensemble. At least she didn't have to worry about blending into a crowd!
Ella Emhoff's skirt over jeans look was outdated
In March 2023, Ella Emhoff attended the LVMH Prize cocktail reception, where she wore an outfit very reminiscent of the early 2000s. The model donned a gray, knit mini-skirt atop a pair of wide-legged jeans, giving a nod to young early-aughts stars such as Ashley Tisdale and Britney Spears. To finish off the look, Emhoff styled her skirt and denim combo with a black, cropped sweater, which included purple details stitched throughout the garment. She accessorized the ensemble with a pair of silver sneakers as well as chunky, blue statement earrings.
Though wearing a skirt over pants did, in fact, come back into style in 2023, one should consider how you're emulating the trend to keep the look fresh and not seem like a time traveler returning from the past. According to Vogue, runways for Spring 2023 showcased skirts worn atop trousers and tailored pants, as doing so allows for a more mature look rather than one that feels very Disney teen.
If worn over jeans, the outfit instantly takes on a Y2K vibe, which is exactly what Ella Emhoff's LVMH Prize ensemble was giving. Unfortunately, the model's rendition of the trend was looking quite outdated, and since the top was working for her, a different choice of pants underneath her skirt could have really saved the look.
This bulky outfit on her Instagram was more bizarre than Bazaar
For model Ella Emhoff, New York Fashion Week is one of the craziest weeks of the year, though most of us only see what is captured by photographers or on the runway. However, on February 15, 2024, Emhoff took to her Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes images, documenting the outfits she wore to shows as well as what she did to keep occupied in her downtime.
In one of these images, Emhoff could be seen wearing a rather bulky outfit, bringing back the dress-over-pants trend that was popular in the '90s and seen on up-and-coming stars like Anne Hathaway. Sporting a plain white T-shirt and a pair of baggy jeans, the model layered the look with a puffy, floral print dress over top. She finished off the look with a green baseball cap, a gray neck scarf, and a pair of black clogs.
Unfortunately, Ella Emhoff's overall ensemble looked completely weighed down and heavy, the number-one fear that fashionistas experience when styling a dress with pants. According to Harper's Bazaar, for this trend to work, dresses should be light and flowy instead of big and poofy. "We'd also recommend sticking to a skinny or straight-leg style, rather than a flare, the outlet says, which will create a more tapered look. They also recommend that we "accessorize with delicate, ladylike shoes and bags" — all things that Emhoff neglected to do when she chose her outfit.
She wore an overly baggy look to the Season 2 premiere of Feud
On January 23, 2024, Ella Emhoff attended the premiere of the FX limited television series "Feud: Capote vs.The Swans." The model showed up at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City wearing an all-black outfit, one which included an array of layers and textures alike.
To start, Emhoff wore a black shirt with subtle vertical lines, which she covered with an oversized black leather jacket. She paired those pieces with oversized trousers and a knee-length skirt with ruffles, both in the color black to perfectly match her platform shoes. The model accessorized the look with a simple gold necklace, as well as a delicate pink and black polka dot bag.
While there is nothing wrong with an all-black 'fit, as such a look can be both timeless and sleek, Ella Emhoff's look was more of a miss than it was a hit. With so many oversized pieces, the model's petite figure was completely hidden, making her appear shapeless and boxy. Instead, Emhoff should have paired the jacket with a more tailored pair of trousers or ditched the jacket for a more fitted top that would better balance out her skirt-and-pants combo.
Her cream colored ensemble was too casual for the DNC
On August 19, 2024, the first night of the Democratic National Convention took place, which Ella Emhoff was sure to attend to support her stepmother and father. The young woman was seen wearing a very simple 'fit, consisting of cream-colored trousers and a matching tank, which gave a closer look at Kamala Harris' stepdaughter's tattoos. Perhaps the most talked about piece that the model donned, however, was her camouflage hat, which featured the names "Harris-Walz" across the front in bright orange letters in support of presidential candidate Kamala Harris (Emhoff's stepmother or "Momala") and her vice-presidential pick Tim Walz. The hat was inspired by one recently made popular by singer Chappell Roan and has since sold out since Emhoff was seen wearing it that evening.
While many fans praised Ella Emhoff for her clean and tailored look, others felt that her day-one convention outfit fell super short. For such a major event as the DNC, Emhoff's outfit was criticized for being too casual, and fans instantly took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their heated opinions. "There is a time and place to dress nicely and this was it," one person wrote in a thread. "No dignity, self-respect, or decorum for the occasion," another wrote. Luckily, Emhoff did, in fact, step up her game for the nights to follow, but her cream-colored ensemble will always be known as one of her worst looks.
