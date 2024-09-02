10 Ella Emhoff Looks That Missed The Mark

Model and designer Ella Emhoff has become an absolute style icon, first catching the eye of fashionistas everywhere during the 2021 Biden-Harris inauguration ceremony. Her sparkling Miu Miu coat and unapologetic attitude went viral in a matter of hours and landed her a major modeling contract with IMG just a week after that.

Her new status as a fashion icon came as a surprise to Emhoff herself. "Growing up, I never saw myself as someone stylish, at all! Obviously, I loved fashion and cared a lot about it. But I was really into doing my own thing and being really comfortable in my own body, you know," Emhoff explained in an interview with Elle. The now 25-year-old has since made a number of appearances on the runway, including multiple shows during New York Fashion Week, as well as posed for features in popular publications such as Vanity Fair.

Though Ella Emhoff is celebrated for her sense of style, rocking unique textures and silhouettes, some of her looks have simply fallen flat. The designer is big on wearing clothes she feels good in, something we can all praise her for, yet there have been times when her outfits have felt more frumpy than funky. From baggy clothes that drown her gorgeous figure to layers and prints that were just a bit over the top, here are ten of Ella Emhoff's looks that completely missed the mark.

