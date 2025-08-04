Usha Vance's Friends & Family Paint An Eyebrow-Raising Picture Of What She's Like In Real Life
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, has been the subject of public curiosity since her husband first joined forces with President Donald Trump. Whereas JD tends to run his mouth, Usha is more reserved, and therefore more mysterious. But her former college friends have offered some fascinating insight into who the second lady is behind closed doors. "She didn't seem to have strong emotions," one such Yale classmate admitted to The Cut. "It didn't seem like things got to her that much, and she was never very vulnerable. I kind of wonder if she's a sociopath." Notably, the outlet made it clear that that last bit was not meant as a funny quip.
Charles Tyler, who attended Yale with both Usha and JD, told the BBC that the couple is proof that opposites attract, disclosing, "They were always this match of very dissimilar people." The vice president had a tumultuous upbringing whereas Usha's was pretty normal and secure. JD spoke about it at length in his bestselling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," noting that he struggled with anger issues that were likely due to unresolved childhood trauma. "It's not just that I've learned to control myself but that Usha has learned how to manage me," JD penned.
Then there's the other elephant in the room — Usha used to be a registered Democrat. She also privately condemned the January 6 insurrection. A former friend even confirmed to the Washington Post that the second lady not only found the whole incident "deeply disturbing," but that she was "generally appalled by Trump." They were understandably shocked when she went along with her husband's newfound allegiance, sure that she was going to put her foot down and maybe even file for divorce. Instead, Usha supported him.
Usha Vance has a history of flip-flopping
Usha Vance has proven on many occasions that she's totally out of JD Vance's league, but when it comes to abruptly changing their political views, these two are on equal footing. A former friend of Usha's named Christopher Lapinig recalled in an interview with The Cut that he got burned by the future second lady while they were in their final year at Yale. Usha betrayed Lapinig by voting to elect the very people he personally condemned for the "Yale Law Journal" committee. Worse still, in the aftermath, Usha acted like the whole incident never even happened. "[She] very intentionally tried to keep interacting with me," Lapinig proclaimed. However, another classmate, Charles Tyler, described Usha as a caring person who, despite life's demands, always made time for her friends.
Still, Usha left many women feeling let down when she publicly defended JD's infamous "childless cat ladies" comments, which he directed at left-leaning women before becoming the vice presidential candidate. She dismissed it as a harmless "quip" during an appearance on Fox News, even though those the remark was aimed at didn't find it the least bit funny. As Usha reasoned, "He made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive," (via CNN).
Further, family friend and political consultant Jai Chabria detailed to USA Today how Usha played a very active role in helping her husband secure his spot on Donald Trump's team. "When he goes out and makes a great speech, she advises him and gives him her opinion, and it's taken seriously," Chabria said. Still, rumors are flying that Usha is tired of the SLOTUS life, and she's hinted that she's homesick for Ohio. Unfortunately, Usha's time in Washington may just be beginning.