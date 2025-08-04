Usha Vance's Friends & Family Paint An Eyebrow-Raising Picture Of What She's Like In Real Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, has been the subject of public curiosity since her husband first joined forces with President Donald Trump. Whereas JD tends to run his mouth, Usha is more reserved, and therefore more mysterious. But her former college friends have offered some fascinating insight into who the second lady is behind closed doors. "She didn't seem to have strong emotions," one such Yale classmate admitted to The Cut. "It didn't seem like things got to her that much, and she was never very vulnerable. I kind of wonder if she's a sociopath." Notably, the outlet made it clear that that last bit was not meant as a funny quip.

Charles Tyler, who attended Yale with both Usha and JD, told the BBC that the couple is proof that opposites attract, disclosing, "They were always this match of very dissimilar people." The vice president had a tumultuous upbringing whereas Usha's was pretty normal and secure. JD spoke about it at length in his bestselling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," noting that he struggled with anger issues that were likely due to unresolved childhood trauma. "It's not just that I've learned to control myself but that Usha has learned how to manage me," JD penned.

Then there's the other elephant in the room — Usha used to be a registered Democrat. She also privately condemned the January 6 insurrection. A former friend even confirmed to the Washington Post that the second lady not only found the whole incident "deeply disturbing," but that she was "generally appalled by Trump." They were understandably shocked when she went along with her husband's newfound allegiance, sure that she was going to put her foot down and maybe even file for divorce. Instead, Usha supported him.