The 'Inappropriate' Questions Kaitlan Collins Asked Trump That Got Her Banned During His First Term

CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Donald Trump have been locked in a bitter feud for years. The reason being simply that Collins asks some hard questions, and the president doesn't particularly enjoy answering them. In fact, while the CNN stalwart was covering Trump's first term, in 2018, she got banned from a press event after asking the divisive politician what his aides deemed "inappropriate" questions. Collins' line of questioning mostly focused on an audio recording between Trump and his former attorney, Michael Cohen, in which they discussed a hush money payment to a Playboy model with whom the president allegedly had an affair. It was a hot topic at the time, and Collins asked whether the former "Apprentice" host felt betrayed by Cohen and if he had any concerns about what else his former fixer might reveal to the public. She also questioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's reason for declining an invite from Trump.

The president ignored Collins' rapid-fire questions, even as other reporters in the room eagerly awaited his responses. Not long after, the journalist was reprimanded by Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Bill Shine, and informed that she was no longer welcome at the press event in the Rose Garden later that day. This hardly deterred Collins, however. The following year, the CNN reporter had Trump hot under the collar again when she pushed him for answers about who would ultimately be footing the bill for the border wall. "Right now our government is shut down over a demand from your administration that the American taxpayer pay for the wall," Collins argued (via CNN), reiterating that the president promised his constituents Mexico would be the responsible party. Unsurprisingly, the president clapped back with a sarcastic non-answer, further solidifying their ongoing feud.