CNN's Kaitlan Collins Most Awkward On-Air Moments

Kaitlan Collins isn't afraid to ask the hard questions, and a lot of people don't like it, including President Donald Trump. It might be fair to say that Collins gets under the Trump administration's skin more than almost any other reporter. She's had several petty interactions with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, with her line of questioning often leaving Leavitt either frustrated, flustered, or both. One could argue that a journalist's competence can often be measured by the amount of people they infuriate, and if that is indeed the case, Collins is at the top of her class.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly once tore into Collins on her eponymous talk show. Aside from asserting that Collins is a biased reporter, Kelly made it personal, adding, "She's extremely boring with no personality. I have a pro tip for her: Smile. Try smiling.. Try not to be in your delivery like such a cold-hearted b***h all the time, because it gives people nothing to bond to." Either Kelly envies that Collins is still working for cable news (NBC canceled Kelly's show and terminated her contract after she made controversial blackface comments) or she wanted to use Collins to make the point that she's a better journalist.

Needless to say, Collins' list of enemies is quite long. She once got banned from the White House after interrogating Trump about his seemingly friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but even this hasn't deterred her. "[My job is] to ask questions and get answers," she once told the New Yorker (via Express). "It's not about me. If you let them make it about you, I think you're losing." This mantra, however, has landed Collins in many awkward on-air situations.