The Unexpected Role Meghan Markle Played In Brittany Mahomes' Style Transformation
Brittany Mahomes is known for extravagant sideline style, and while she has had some good and bad game day looks, we all wish we could have a few of her custom Kansas City Chiefs pieces. During the off-season, the wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes trades her KC reds and whites for athletic wear when she's at the gym, flowy dresses when on vacation, and business casual when she's at work. According to the former soccer player, she doesn't need a stylist; she can watch one of her favorite TV shows for a bit of fashion inspiration.
During a pre-show Instagram video for "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in January 2024, when asked what show she was binge-watching, Brittany said, "Suits." Her reason? Well, it's not for legal advice. Brittany revealed that the series' costumes have influenced what clothes she buys. "It has inspired me to completely change my wardrobe," she said. Though Brittany didn't name-drop her, Meghan Markle might have given her some ideas to revamp her style, as the Duchess of Sussex had a major role in the ever-popular TV drama. In the video, Brittany wore a black blazer, black blouse, and matching black leather pants — all pieces that could totally be found in Rachel Zane's (Markle's "Suits" character) closet.
Brittany Mahomes is a true boss in her professional attire
Some of Mahomes' best looks are when she is dressed like she is on her way to a business meeting. For example, her red shacket and black leather boot combo from a sideline photo — which she posted on Instagram in November 2024 — illuminated her confidence and for sure caught the attention of the stadium. Plus, pairing the ensemble with oversized sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton handbag was so boss-lady-coded that we wouldn't be surprised if she took Chiefs coach Andy Reid's headset and started calling plays.
Structured silhouettes are distinctly flattering on her. She once wore a blazer on a September 2024 game day, which gave the photos that she shared on Instagram a power vibe. Her black leather Chanel penny loafers were a perfect accessory, but pants would have been a better choice over the mini dress, as they could emphasize her long vertical line. Brittany has worn other leggy looks that prove she is sculpted like the gods, so it's no surprise she wants to show off her stems.
If she were to really hone her "Suits" wardrobe, there are many Meghan Markle staples she could implement into her style. The tailored pantsuit Markle wore to the 2025 TIME100 summit is a great example of the masculine-feminine balance that would work so well on Brittany. And while we love her fun and experimental style, Brittany's incorporation of business-professional into her fashion vocabulary could change the WAG fashion game.