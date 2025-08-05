The Unexpected Role Meghan Markle Played In Brittany Mahomes' Style Transformation

Some of Mahomes' best looks are when she is dressed like she is on her way to a business meeting. For example, her red shacket and black leather boot combo from a sideline photo — which she posted on Instagram in November 2024 — illuminated her confidence and for sure caught the attention of the stadium. Plus, pairing the ensemble with oversized sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton handbag was so boss-lady-coded that we wouldn't be surprised if she took Chiefs coach Andy Reid's headset and started calling plays.

Structured silhouettes are distinctly flattering on her. She once wore a blazer on a September 2024 game day, which gave the photos that she shared on Instagram a power vibe. Her black leather Chanel penny loafers were a perfect accessory, but pants would have been a better choice over the mini dress, as they could emphasize her long vertical line. Brittany has worn other leggy looks that prove she is sculpted like the gods, so it's no surprise she wants to show off her stems.

If she were to really hone her "Suits" wardrobe, there are many Meghan Markle staples she could implement into her style. The tailored pantsuit Markle wore to the 2025 TIME100 summit is a great example of the masculine-feminine balance that would work so well on Brittany. And while we love her fun and experimental style, Brittany's incorporation of business-professional into her fashion vocabulary could change the WAG fashion game.