Karoline Leavitt & Lauren Boebert Got Schooled By Kamala Harris' Pink Blazer (Take Notes, Ladies)

From Karoline Leavitt to Lauren Boebert, the MAGA ladies love one particular article of clothing, despite its penchant for wrecking their outfits: the pink blazer. Even Usha Vance shrugged into an ill-fitting pink blazer that ruined her entire look once she joined the MAGA crowd. It's easy to see where the pink blazer impulse comes from and why so many women in politics love the look. The pink adds welcome fun and femininity to the most classic office-appropriate style that the blazer brings. Yet, one look at Boebert's biggest blazer fails or Leavitt's tasteless oversized blazer-centric White House Barbie looks has us wondering if there's actually a good way to pull off this look. Enter none other than former Vice President Kamala Harris. She styled her own pink blazer ensemble that proved the look can be done well with the right styling.

In June 2025, Harris posted two photos on Instagram in celebration of Pride Month. "Pride is a celebration. Pride is also a powerful statement about courage, community, and determination," the former presidential hopeful began her heartfelt caption. The first photo showed Harris wearing her Pride on her sleeve — literally — in a rainbow bedazzled denim jacket. The second photo showed her looking pretty in pink and proving that the risky pink blazer look can be effortlessly cool with the right outfit.