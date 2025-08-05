Karoline Leavitt & Lauren Boebert Got Schooled By Kamala Harris' Pink Blazer (Take Notes, Ladies)
From Karoline Leavitt to Lauren Boebert, the MAGA ladies love one particular article of clothing, despite its penchant for wrecking their outfits: the pink blazer. Even Usha Vance shrugged into an ill-fitting pink blazer that ruined her entire look once she joined the MAGA crowd. It's easy to see where the pink blazer impulse comes from and why so many women in politics love the look. The pink adds welcome fun and femininity to the most classic office-appropriate style that the blazer brings. Yet, one look at Boebert's biggest blazer fails or Leavitt's tasteless oversized blazer-centric White House Barbie looks has us wondering if there's actually a good way to pull off this look. Enter none other than former Vice President Kamala Harris. She styled her own pink blazer ensemble that proved the look can be done well with the right styling.
In June 2025, Harris posted two photos on Instagram in celebration of Pride Month. "Pride is a celebration. Pride is also a powerful statement about courage, community, and determination," the former presidential hopeful began her heartfelt caption. The first photo showed Harris wearing her Pride on her sleeve — literally — in a rainbow bedazzled denim jacket. The second photo showed her looking pretty in pink and proving that the risky pink blazer look can be effortlessly cool with the right outfit.
Kamala Harris proved that fit and styling are the keys to making a pink blazer work
Kamala Harris' Pride Month blazer was oversized and the perfect shade of bubblegum pink. While there was no mistaking this double-breasted jacket for being fitted or snug, it didn't overwhelm her or look like an ill-fitting piece. Instead, its oversized fit was perfect for looking slouchy but not sloppy and laidback while still elevated. Harris paired the blazer with straight-leg white capri pants and a white t-shirt featuring the apropos message, "real leaders lead with love." She accessorized the easy breezy look with white low-top sneakers and pink drop earrings.
Harris' cool pink blazer look is proof that fit is one of the most important things to consider when rocking this style. And, the outfit you create around the blazer is just as vital. Juxtaposing the blazer with an easygoing, effortless 'fit can be a great way of looking carefree and cool while also giving off professional vibes. This look is chic and easy without going Barbie overboard. This is something the major MAGA ladies should definitely take inspo from.