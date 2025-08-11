Jessica Biel Without Makeup Proves She's Aging In Reverse
Jessica Biel has never been afraid to poke fun at herself. When the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" star had a recurring guest role as herself on the Netflix animated series "BoJack Horseman," she even reportedly told the show's writing staff not to hold back when it came to roasting her and her career. The writers happily obliged, making numerous jabs about Biel being a washed-up, B-list celebrity, all while Biel herself happily chewed the scenery in the recording booth. Many who interact with Biel tend to describe her as being fairly down-to-earth. It just goes to show how humble the actress is, despite everything she has going for her — namely, her dedication to staying in shape, and the fact that she's a glowing beauty, even without makeup.
In a July 2025 Instagram video, a plain-faced Biel looked incredible as she spoke about what exactly goes into aging gracefully, and gave some workout demonstrations for those looking to live a healthier lifestyle. In keeping with her well-known down-to-earth nature, though, Biel was also sure to stress that her incredible physique in her Prime Video series "The Better Sister" is not really sustainable unless one has the time and resources to commit to an incredibly strict regimen. In fact, it's something she herself wasn't even really able to maintain after the show had wrapped. "I'm no expert but I want people to be healthy, safe, and strong. Remember to warm up and cool down," Biel wrote in the post caption.
Jessica Biel doesn't seem to sweat aging (for the most part)
Jessica Biel seems to have a pretty good attitude when it comes to getting older. In November 2022, Biel made an appearance on "Today with Jenna & Friends," during which she revealed that she felt pretty good about where she stood in life after turning 40 earlier that year. "I really didn't feel anything too crazy [when I turned 40]," Biel said, adding, "I didn't have a moment of, like, 'Oh my God, my life is ... gone, and it's over now.' I really didn't feel that way. I kind of just felt, 'This is a good movement into a new decade, and I'm feeling very much, like, I accept who I am, and I feel good.'" Biel went on to share that she felt rather confident about how she was aging overall, and acknowledged that she just had to take the years as they come. "I haven't made it any further into this decade, so we'll see if that changes," she joked.
However, she's also shared that she is absolutely terrified when it comes to her and husband Justin Timberlake's sons getting older and becoming teenagers. "I am devastatingly nervous about it," she confessed to Entertainment Tonight in 2023, adding, "What they have to go through with puberty, it's hard being a kid. I tell my eight-year-old that all the time. I'm like, 'Dude, it's hard being eight. I get it.'"