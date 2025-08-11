Jessica Biel Without Makeup Proves She's Aging In Reverse

Jessica Biel has never been afraid to poke fun at herself. When the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" star had a recurring guest role as herself on the Netflix animated series "BoJack Horseman," she even reportedly told the show's writing staff not to hold back when it came to roasting her and her career. The writers happily obliged, making numerous jabs about Biel being a washed-up, B-list celebrity, all while Biel herself happily chewed the scenery in the recording booth. Many who interact with Biel tend to describe her as being fairly down-to-earth. It just goes to show how humble the actress is, despite everything she has going for her — namely, her dedication to staying in shape, and the fact that she's a glowing beauty, even without makeup.

In a July 2025 Instagram video, a plain-faced Biel looked incredible as she spoke about what exactly goes into aging gracefully, and gave some workout demonstrations for those looking to live a healthier lifestyle. In keeping with her well-known down-to-earth nature, though, Biel was also sure to stress that her incredible physique in her Prime Video series "The Better Sister" is not really sustainable unless one has the time and resources to commit to an incredibly strict regimen. In fact, it's something she herself wasn't even really able to maintain after the show had wrapped. "I'm no expert but I want people to be healthy, safe, and strong. Remember to warm up and cool down," Biel wrote in the post caption.